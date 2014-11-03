The Berlin Wall around the world
Ten segments of the Berlin Wall, which constitute the longest stretch outside of Berlin, are seen on display in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2014. The Berlin Wall, which divided West Berlin from the communist East after it was built in 1961,...more
Men sit on a bench next to a section of the Berlin Wall outside the Imperial War Museum in London September 18, 2014. This section came from near the Brandenburg Gate and shows a graffiti by artist Indiano. At least 136 people were killed or died at...more
People walk past a segment of the former Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin October 29, 2014. On November 9, 1989, following huge protests in East Berlin the wall was breached and thousands of people poured into West Berlin. ...more
A segment of the Berlin Wall is seen between trees in Yokohama, south of Tokyo September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A piece of the Berlin Wall is seen in the artists' village of Ein Hod near Haifa in Israel October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A visitor looks at a section of the Berlin Wall painted with a mural of Olympic champion Usain Bolt, at the Jamaica Military Museum and Library at Up Park Camp, headquarters of the Jamaica Defense Force in Kingston, September 13, 2014. The 12-foot...more
A woman walks by a piece of the Berlin Wall near the European Parliament in Brussels October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A section of the Berlin Wall is surrounded by a display in the Cold War exhibition at the Royal Air Force Museum in Cosford, England, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Segments of the Berlin Wall, which are for sale, are seen at a storage yard in Teltow, south of Berlin October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A piece of the Berlin Wall, which has been on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum since 1990, is seen in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A segment of the Berlin Wall is seen in a park in central Sofia October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A piece of the Berlin Wall is seen in a park in central Moscow October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Three sections of the Berlin wall are seen in Plaza Berlin in Guatemala City, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A staff member walks past a section of the Berlin Wall outside the German School in Richmond, London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man walks near a piece of the Berlin Wall in La Defense business district in Courbevoie October 16, 2014. The municipality of Courbevoie bought the piece of wall for 300.000 Deutsche Marks in 1990. The segment shows a painting of Kiddy Citny....more
A piece of the Berlin Wall is displayed at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People walk near a piece of the Berlin Wall in Porte de Versailles in Paris October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman walks past a piece of the Berlin Wall, which was from Potsdamer Platz, in a park outside the European Parliament in Brussels October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A piece of the Berlin Wall is seen in the front yard of the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy in Taipei October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A section of the Berlin Wall stands in the carpark of the German Club in Canberra, Australia October 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A section of the Berlin Wall is displayed at the Royal Engineers Museum in Gillingham, England, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A segment of the Berlin Wall, which was painted by French-born, Berlin-based artist Thierry Noir, is pictured at The Wende Museum and Archive of the Cold War in Culver City, California September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A piece of the Berlin Wall is seen in a garden at the Alexander Von Humboldt German School in Mexico City, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido
A segment of the Berlin Wall is seen on the main campus of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A piece of the Berlin Wall is seen at Chapman University in Orange, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A segment of the Berlin Wall is seen at the Foreign Ministry in San Jose September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A section of the Berlin Wall is seen at the Reagan Ranch Center in Santa Barbara, California, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A piece of the Berlin Wall is seen at a garden inside San Martin palace, headquarters of Argentina's Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman runs past segments of the Berlin Wall at Berlin Park in Madrid November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child sweeps in front of four pieces of the Berlin Wall at Teguh Ostenrik's workshop in Pondok Petir village in Depok, Indonesia's West Java province October 22, 2014. Indonesia sculptor Teguh Ostenrik bought four original sections of the Berlin...more
A woman takes a photograph of her husband in front of part of the Berlin Wall at Berlin square in Seoul October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A section of the Berlin Wall stands in front of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town October 28, 2014. The section was presented to former South African President Nelson Mandela in the 1990s. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
