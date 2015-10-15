The Best of Boris
London's Mayor Boris Johnson (front R) collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
London's Mayor Boris Johnson falls down after colliding with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
London mayor Boris Johnson gestures as he plants waterlilies at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Mayor of London Boris Johnson squeezes onto a children's play rope bridge when he and Prince Harry (not pictured) viewed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ahead of its opening at Stratford in east London April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, tests out a bed during his visit to the 2012 Olympic Park and Olympic Village in London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Heavey/Pool
British actress Barbara Windsor (L) and London Mayor Boris Johnson play sitting volleyball at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) react as they join a hand-printing session with children at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in south west London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
London Mayor Boris Johnson jumps for the ball during a rugby coaching session at Haverstock School in London, Britain September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
London Mayor Boris Johnson holds a brick as he speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
London's Mayor Boris Johnson receives a kiss from a supporter whilst campaigning for the local Conservative candidate in Finchley, north London, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
London Mayor Boris Johnson sits in the operator's cab of a crane on the quay at the DP World London Gateway container port in Essex, southern England July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
London Mayor Boris Johnson reacts as he speaks with waiter David Hughes when he leaves Lloyd's of London after giving an address to employees in the financial district of the City of London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) plays a shot during a wheelchair tennis match with partner Adam Field, against Prime Minister David Cameron and John Parfitt, at an International Paralympic Day at Trafalgar Square in London September 8, 2011....more
Former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), and London Mayor Boris Johnson pose for photographers, in London March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
London Mayor Boris Johnson blows a vuvuzela during his visit to Waterfront in Cape Town, June 16, 2010 REUTERS/Oleg Popov
London mayor Boris Johnson arrives to speak at a Conservative Party election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Greek minister for culture Melina Mercouri speaks with President of the Oxford Union society Boris Johnson before she addressed the Union on the subject of the Elgin Marbles June 12, 1986. REUTERS/Brian Smith PN
Next Slideshows
Driverless cars
The nascent field of self-driving and autonomous cars could revolutionize the automobile industry.
Shades of Paris
As Autumn descends on the city of lights, a look at the French capital through the seasons.
Schooling Pakistan
A look inside schools across the largely Muslim nation.
Indigenous festival
The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and to promote Native American culture and history.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.