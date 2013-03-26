Edition:
The Big Sandy Shoot

<p>Jesse Josephson (R) and her husband Danny ride in his father's Kent Josephson 1953 Willys Jeep with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun attached at the center during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. The Big Sandy Shoot is the largest organized machine gun shoot in the United States attended by shooters from around the country. Vintage and replica style machine guns and cannons are some of the weapons displayed during the event. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A man fires his Browning .30 caliber machine gun during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Lorin Kramer loads his M60 machine gun during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A round is loaded into a 1937 25mm puteaux anti-tank gun during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A mannequin is displayed with a gun during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A target is displayed during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Matt McLuckie watches as Thomas Young fires a Colt 1877 Bulldog Gatling gun during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Bullets are displayed on a table during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Ed Goloday works on his 75mm Pack Howitzer replica as another man recovers his shell casings during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Kent Josephson, center, shares a laugh with his daughter-in-law Jesse Josephson and son Danny Josephson as he organizes his 8mm tracer rounds during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Shooters fire on a whale target filled with explosives (TOP) which explodes in this combination of photos taken during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Workers prepare buckets of aluminum oxide mixed with ammonium nitrate to use for targets during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A man look at different rental guns displayed during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A sign advertise prices for bullets, powder and traces during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Shooters fire their weapons during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Kent Josephso organizes his 8mm tracer rounds during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Spectators watch as shooters fire their weapons during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Shooters fire their weapons as tracers streaks are illuminated at night during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Tracers streaks are illuminated at night during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Spectators watch as fireworks used as targets are ignited by tracers from shooters firing their guns during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

