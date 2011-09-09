The boy in the mask
A combination picture shows Wang Gengxiang (R) on Children's Day on June 1, 2010, and another picture of him after he was severely burned in an accident, at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province on September 9, 2011. Gengxiang, age 6 and known as "Masked Boy", was severely burned in the accident involving a pile of burning straw last winter. Most of the skin on his head was burned off,...more
A combination picture shows Wang Gengxiang (R) on Children's Day on June 1, 2010, and another picture of him after he was severely burned in an accident, at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province on September 9, 2011. Gengxiang, age 6 and known as "Masked Boy", was severely burned in the accident involving a pile of burning straw last winter. Most of the skin on his head was burned off, requiring him to wear a full surgical mask to prevent the scars from becoming infected. The doctors disclosed that they cannot continue his skin-graft surgery until his damaged trachea, or windpipe, is strong enough, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", closes the windows as he plays in the front courtyard of his house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, north China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Shouwu helps his son Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", wear a mask to prevent his scars from growing and spreading after he woke up in the morning at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", drinks milk on a bed next to his younger brother Wang Gengbao at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", holds a towel in his mouth as he plays on a bed at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Shouwu blows a balloon for his son Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", beside a road at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A child reacts as Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", tries to push a toy tricycle for him on a road on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", sits by a roadside as he plays by himself at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy" , is seen in an outdoor toilet next to his dog outside the front courtyard of his house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", plays with a balloon in an alley at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The head of a kindergarten stops Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", from entering as she talks to his father Wang Shouwu (R) at the kindergarten at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", plays on his father's motorcycle in the front courtyard of his house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", is fed by his father Wang Shouwu during breakfast in the front courtyard of their house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", looks out from an opening as he plays in the front courtyard of his house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", smiles as he plays with his father Wang Shouwu in the front courtyard of their house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", looks at a cartoon picture of little bears on a quilt cover as he plays in the front courtyard of his house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, north China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", plays a joke on himself with his bag in a kindergarten classroom at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", plays with boy in a kindergarten classroom at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", plays alone outside a kindergarten classroom at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", rubs his face as the scars start to itch in a classroom of a kindergarten at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, north China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", reacts to an itch on his face in a classroom of a kindergarten at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, north China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", plays a staring game with a girl in a kindergarten classroom at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang (L), known as "Masked Boy", and his young brother Wang Gengbao, 4, travel to their kindergarden with their parents Wang Shouwu and Yu Yanjun (R) at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", rests on a table in the front courtyard of his house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, north China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", carries bowls for dinner at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang (C), known as "Masked Boy", eats dinner with his father Wang Shouwu (L) and young brother Wang Gengbao in the front courtyard of their house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, north China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", plays in the front courtyard of his house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, north China's Shanxi province September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", adjusts his mask after his father changed a clean one for him on a bed at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", sleeps next to his father Wang Shouwu on a bed at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", pretends to be cartoon character Ultraman as he plays in the front courtyard of his house at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
