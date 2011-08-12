The burial of Sahro Mohamed
The recently arrived Somali refugee family of Mohamed Ibrahim sit near the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, who died of acute severe malnutrition and dehydration, at the Kobe refugee camp, 37 miles away from Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The recently arrived Somali refugee family of Mohamed Ibrahim sit near the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, who died of acute severe malnutrition and dehydration, at the Kobe refugee camp, 37 miles away from Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mohamed Ibrahim, a refugee from Somalia, performs abolition before the burial of his 18-month-old daughter Sahro Mohamed, at the Kobe refugee camp in Ethiopia, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mohamed Ibrahim, a refugee from Somalia, performs abolition before the burial of his 18-month-old daughter Sahro Mohamed, at the Kobe refugee camp in Ethiopia, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia pray before the burial of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. Sahro and her family of eight arrived at the refugee camp 26 days ago after walking for 30 days from Modalita village in Somalia, and she suffered for two weeks before succumbing to the drought and famine related complications. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia pray before the burial of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. Sahro and her family of eight arrived at the refugee camp 26 days ago after walking for 30 days from Modalita village in Somalia, and she suffered for two weeks before succumbing to the drought and famine related complications. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mohamed Ibrahim carries the body of his 18-month-old daughter Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mohamed Ibrahim carries the body of his 18-month-old daughter Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mohamed Ibrahim carries the body of his 18-month-old daughter Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mohamed Ibrahim carries the body of his 18-month-old daughter Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia dig a grave for 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia dig a grave for 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugee children from Somalia at the burial of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugee children from Somalia at the burial of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia prepare to bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia prepare to bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya