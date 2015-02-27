The Bush dynasty
President George Bush's granddaughter Ellie LeBlond shines a flashlight into his mouth during the opening ceremonies for Bush's January 18, 1989 presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, as Marilyn Quayle (L) and Barbara Bush (R) look on. ...more
President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with Pope John Paul II after their meeting in the Vatican library, on May 27, 1989. REUTERS/Pool
African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela waves after he and U.S. President George Bush made remarks on the South Lawn of the White House June 25, 1990. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President George Bush toasts Russian President Boris Yeltsin in Moscow January 3, 1993 after signing a historic START-2 treaty. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and President George H.W. Bush stand at attention during an official arrival ceremony at the Qubba Palace in Cairo, Egypt November 23, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Richard Cheney is sworn in to his post as Defense Secretary as then President George Bush (L) looks on, in a March 21, 1989 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer
United States President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker study prepared remarks at Bush's desk in the Oval Office on February 22, 1991 minutes before the President addressed reporters on the South Lawn. Bush demanded that Iraqi...more
President George Bush poses for photographers after his address to the nation December 25, 1991 in Washington, about the resignation of Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. REUTERS/Stringer
President George Bush gets a grand welcome home to the White House from granddaughter Jenna (C) after returning from Philadelphia, September 12, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari speaks during a news conference as President George Bush listens after the two Presidents met briefly at Ellington Air Force Base near Houston on April 7, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President George Bush waves to reporters while riding in a golf cart with Russian President Boris Yeltsin, after his arrival at the presidential retreat in Camp David February 1, 1992. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President George H.W. Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner in Washington, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
President George Bush (L), Vice President Dan Quayle (2L), James Baker and Chief of Staff John Sununnu (R) walk towards the Oval office of the White House on February 23, 1991. President Bush returned from Camp David to announce the beginning of the...more
President George H.W. Bush carries his lunch tray as he walks among the troops during a Thanksgiving Day visit to an army base camp in eastern Saudi Arabia November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President George Bush rests and holds a bottle of drinking water as he takes a pause during visiting US troops in Somalia January 2, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President George Bush addresses reporters at the White House, October 23, 1992 on the release of documents by Hanoi on Americans missing in Southeast Asia. Bush, with Senator John McCain (L) and Senator John Kerry, said the information will allow the...more
Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and President George Bush speak to the press at Bush's seaside retreat in Kennebunkport on August 10, 1992 shortly after Rabin arrived in Maine. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President George Bush concedes the election to president-elect Bill-Clinton as Bush's wife Barbara looks on (L), in Houston November 3, 1992. In background are Bush's son Marvin and his wife Margaret. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
President George Bush shakes hands with President-elect Clinton, during a photo opportunity at the White House Rose garden, November 18, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
President George W. Bush winks to a member of the audience before he delivers the final State of the Union address of his presidency at the US Capitol in Washington January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Sloan/Pool
President George W. Bush takes a bow after conducting the Marine Band rendition of Stars and Stripes Forever at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George Bush delivers a speech to crew aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, as the carrier steamed toward San Diego, California on May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President George W. Bush boards Air Force One after speaking about Hurricane Katrina's damage to the nation on network television from Jackson Square in New Orleans, September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President George W. Bush negotiates his umbrella in the wind during a rainstorm after stepping off Marine One at Andrews Air Force Base, June 1, 2004. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President George W. Bush walks to Air Force One in Waco, May 23, 2004. Bush suffered minor abrasions after falling off a mountain bike while cycling on his Texas ranch the White House said. REUTERS/William Philpott
President George W. Bush speaks to his father, former President George H.W. Bush, during the dedication of the new U.S. embassy in Beijing August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President George W. Bush hands back a crying baby that was handed to him from the crowd as he arrived for an outdoor dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Trinwillershagen, Germany, July 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Turkey named "Liberty" surprises President George W. Bush at the annual turkey pardoning event at the White House, three days ahead of Thanksgiving, November 19, 2001. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush reacts as he tries to open a locked door after a news conference in Beijing November 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George W. Bush is chased by a cicada as he walks up the steps to Air Force One outside of Washington at Andrews Air Force Base, May 25, 2004. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President George W. Bush listens as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card informs him of a second plane hitting the World Trade Center while Bush was conducting a reading seminar at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida September...more
President George W. Bush talks to retired firefighter Bob Beckwith (R) from Ladder 117 at the scene of the World Trade Center disaster in New York September 14, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President George W. Bush walks through the grand foyer on his way to a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington October 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President George W. Bush addresses U.S. Army soldiers and their families at Fort Hood, Texas, January 3, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
President George W. Bush listens as he is introduced to speak at General Philip Kearny School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush casts a line as his father, former President George Bush, watches on as they go fishing off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Video frame grab of President George W. Bush ducking from a shoe during a news conference in Baghdad December 14, 2008. REUTERS/Reuters TV
President George W. Bush puts on his raincoat as he departs after a visit with Air Force One crew members, called the Presidential Airlift Group, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former President George W. Bush embraces President Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, after Obama's inaugural address at the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President George H.W. Bush watches as his son, former President George W. Bush, throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers, in...more
Florida Governor Jeb Bush takes a photograph as he arrives for the Inauguration of his brother President George W. Bush on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former President George H.W. Bush waves to reporters as he departs with his son Jeb Bush following a meeting with current President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President George W. Bush hugs his brother, outgoing Florida Governor Jeb Bush, at a Republican Party congressional mid-term election campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida, November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Jeb Bush shakes hands after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
