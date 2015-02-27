The Bush dynasty

United States President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker study prepared remarks at Bush's desk in the Oval Office on February 22, 1991 minutes before the President addressed reporters on the South Lawn. Bush demanded that Iraqi...more

United States President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker study prepared remarks at Bush's desk in the Oval Office on February 22, 1991 minutes before the President addressed reporters on the South Lawn. Bush demanded that Iraqi troops begin withdrawing from Kuwait by noon EST on February 23, and said the Soviet peace plan was unacceptable. REUTERS/Rick Wilking BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Close