The capture of Gaddafi's son
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is pictured sitting in a plane in Zintan, Libya, following his capture by Libyan fighters in Libya's remote southern desert, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A crowd of people gather at Zintan airport to see Saif al-Islam Gaddafi who arrived by plane from Obari, where he was captured by fighters loyal to the NTC, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is seen sitting in a plane in Zintan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is seen standing in a plane in Zintan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A mobile phone picture taken by one of his guards shows Saif al-Islam Gaddafi sitting with his captors in Obari airport November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
A still image taken from video shows Saif al-Islam Gaddafi speaking during an interview in Zintan November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Zintan Media Council via Reuters TV
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (2nd R) is pictured standing in a plane in Zintan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan women celebrate in Martyrs Square in Tripoli after Saif-Al Islam, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, was captured in the south of Libya November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Libyans celebrate after news of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's arrest, near the courthouse in Benghazi November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Saif al-Islam, son of the late former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, sits after his capture, with his fingers wrapped in bandages and his legs covered with a blanket, at an undisclosed location, in this photograph aired on Free Libya TV on November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Libya Free TV via Reuters TV
A woman walks past graffiti on a wall of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (C), his son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (R) and former head of the Libyan Intelligence Service Abdullah Al-Senussi in Tripoli November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Saif Al-Islam, son of Muammar Gaddafi, greets supporters in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, pauses during an interview with Reuters in Tripoli in this March 10, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/Files
Saif al-Islam, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, gestures as he speaks during an interview on state television, in this still image taken from video broadcast February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Libya TV via Reuters TV
Saif al-Islam, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, speaks during an address on state television in Tripoli, in this still image taken from video, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Libyan TV via REUTERS TV
