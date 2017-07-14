The case of Charlie Gard
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard leave after a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, leave Great Ormond Street Hospital after delivering a petition, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for photographers as supporters hold a banner, before delivering a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A campaigner holds a banner to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pray before handing in a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The father of critically ill baby Charlie Gard carries a toy monkey in his pocket as he and Connie Yates, Charlie Gards mother, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People campaign to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive for a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for the media with a petition, outside Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
