The changing face of Italy
The town of Riace is seen in the southern Italian region of Calabria, November 22, 2013. Many of the village's former residents left in search of better opportunities elsewhere in Italy or abroad. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man sits on steps in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Antonio (L) sits in his barbershop in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The mayor of Riace, Domenico Lucano, poses for a photograph in Riace, November 23, 2013. In recent years Lucano has introduced a scheme to encourage immigrants to come to Riace and breathe new life into the village. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Bullet holes are seen in the window of a restaurant in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Tokens used as a local currency are seen in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Unme, a migrant from Pakistan, works in her ceramics shop in Riace, November 21, 2013. Unme is pregnant with her fourth son and arrived in Riace about 11 months ago. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Two women talk as they sit in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Daniel, 32, collects rubbish with a cart pulled by a donkey in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Daniel, a migrant from Ghana, works as a construction worker in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Robert, a migrant from Ghana, stands with his employer Massimiliano in a bar in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Telahun, a migrant from Eritrea, talks on the phone on the terrace of his home in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Mohamed, a migrant from Benin, poses for a photograph in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
An Eritrean family sit in their home in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Eritrean migrants prepare food in their home in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Daniel (R), a migrant from Ghana, and his girlfriend Angela, from Nigeria, wait for the bus in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman walks with a child in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Amina, 20, a migrant from Somalia, studies Italian at a school in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Children play after school in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A drawing showing pupils and their names is seen on a classroom door in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
