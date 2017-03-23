Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 23, 2017 | 1:15pm GMT

The child jockeys of camel racing

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, ride their mounts as they prepare to compete in the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, ride their mounts as they prepare to compete in the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jockeys, most of whom are children, ride their mounts as they prepare to compete in the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts at the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts at the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts at the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Race coordinators examine the camels of jockeys, most of whom are children, at the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Race coordinators examine the camels of jockeys, most of whom are children, at the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Race coordinators examine the camels of jockeys, most of whom are children, at the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Salem, a 6-year-old jockey, is hugged by his father after winning the first round during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Salem, a 6-year-old jockey, is hugged by his father after winning the first round during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Salem, a 6-year-old jockey, is hugged by his father after winning the first round during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A child jockey competes on his mount during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A child jockey competes on his mount during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A child jockey competes on his mount during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Fahad, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Fahad, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Fahad, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Ahmed, a 10-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ahmed, a 10-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Ahmed, a 10-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A child jockey, competes on his mount during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A child jockey, competes on his mount during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A child jockey, competes on his mount during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Yousef, a 7-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Yousef, a 7-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Yousef, a 7-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Ayman, an 11-year-old jockey, kisses his camel near the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ayman, an 11-year-old jockey, kisses his camel near the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Ayman, an 11-year-old jockey, kisses his camel near the starting line during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Hashem, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Hashem, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Hashem, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Faysal (L), a 7-year-old jockey, walks with his brother Amin during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Faysal (L), a 7-year-old jockey, walks with his brother Amin during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Faysal (L), a 7-year-old jockey, walks with his brother Amin during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
World Water Day

World Water Day

