The clown-maker

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. Quiros said most of his works are inspired by clowns and that he has dedicated 12 years to make sculptures. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. Quiros said most of his works are inspired by clowns and that he has dedicated 12 years to make sculptures. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, displays small sculptures made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, displays small sculptures made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape is displayed in Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros' house workshop in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape is displayed in Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros' house workshop in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, makes a small clown sculpture using recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, makes a small clown sculpture using recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, paints a giant sculpture made of newspaper and tap at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, paints a giant sculpture made of newspaper and tap at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A giant sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape by Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros is displayed at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A giant sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape by Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros is displayed at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, paints a giant sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, paints a giant sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, shows small sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape against a larger and similar sculpture at his house Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, shows small sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape against a larger and similar sculpture at his house Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

The clown-maker

