Pictures | Fri Mar 2, 2012 | 2:55pm GMT

The Costa Allegra adrift

<p>A passenger (C) of the Costa Allegra cruise ship is embraced by her relative as she arrives at Malpensa airport in Milan March 2, 2012. Weary passengers complained of unbearable heat and appalling hygiene for three days in the Indian Ocean aboard cruise ship Costa Allegra after a fire knocked out the vessel's main power supply. REUTERS/Paolo Bona </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>A hostess (R) holds up a sign as she escorts passengers of the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Fiumicino airport in Rome March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>A passenger (R) of the Costa Allegra cruise ship gestures as he speaks to journalists at Malpensa airport in Milan March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>Passengers are seen as the Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>Passengers walk with their luggage after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>A passenger (C) looks for his bags after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>A passenger carries her baby after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>Passengers are seen after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>Captain Niccolo Alba of the Costa Allegra cruise ship wipes his tears during a news conference in Seychelles March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>Workers give the thumbs up and victory signs onboard the Costa Allegra cruise ship as it arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>Passengers alight from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>A passenger cheers as she alights from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>A passenger waves as the Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>Men stand on a boat as the Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port on Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy</p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy</p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy</p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>A still image taken from video footage shows the Costa Allegra cruise ship being towed by French tuna boat Trevignon in the Indian Ocean, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zil Air/Handout</p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>A still image taken from a video footage shows the Costa Allegra cruise ship being towed by French tuna boat Trevignon in the Indian Ocean, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zil Air/Handout </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

