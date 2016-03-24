Edition:
The crimes of Karadzic

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Stacks of unidentified corpses line the walls of an underground shelter at a Bosnian morgue in Tuzla, March 1997. The body bags contain victims found in mass graves and wooded areas in Srebrenica. Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was found guilty of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide and nine other war crimes charges, U.N. judges said, sentencing him to 40 years in prison. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Bosnian Muslim women, refugees from Srebrenica, pull a child onto a truck before being transported from the eastern Bosnian village of Potocari, July 1995. Radovan Karadzic is the highest-ranking person to face a reckoning before the U.N. tribunal in The Hague over a war two decades ago in which 100,000 people were killed as rival armies carved Bosnia up along ethnic lines that largely survive today. REUTERS/Files

Bosnian Muslim women, refugees from Srebrenica, pull a child onto a truck before being transported from the eastern Bosnian village of Potocari, July 1995. Radovan Karadzic is the highest-ranking person to face a reckoning before the U.N. tribunal in The Hague over a war two decades ago in which 100,000 people were killed as rival armies carved Bosnia up along ethnic lines that largely survive today. REUTERS/Files
A man yells for help minutes after a Serb shell hit a crowded pedestrian walkway in Sarajevo, May 1993. Radovan Karadzic, a 70-year-old former psychiatrist, still in robust health, is the most senior political figure to be convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia. He was found guilty of 10 out of 11 charges. He was acquitted of a second count of genocide in Bosnian towns. REUTERS/File

A man yells for help minutes after a Serb shell hit a crowded pedestrian walkway in Sarajevo, May 1993. Radovan Karadzic, a 70-year-old former psychiatrist, still in robust health, is the most senior political figure to be convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia. He was found guilty of 10 out of 11 charges. He was acquitted of a second count of genocide in Bosnian towns. REUTERS/File
Bodies of Muslims killed during the exodus from Srebrenica discovered by the Hague war crimes tribunal experts are seen in a grave near the eastern Bosnian village of Nova Kasaba, July 1996. The Srebrenica massacre and the years-long Serb siege of Bosnia's capital Sarajevo, were events that turned world opinion against the Serbs and prompted NATO air strikes that helped bring the war to an end. REUTERS/File

Bodies of Muslims killed during the exodus from Srebrenica discovered by the Hague war crimes tribunal experts are seen in a grave near the eastern Bosnian village of Nova Kasaba, July 1996. The Srebrenica massacre and the years-long Serb siege of Bosnia's capital Sarajevo, were events that turned world opinion against the Serbs and prompted NATO air strikes that helped bring the war to an end. REUTERS/File
Muslim refugees in an overloaded UNHCR truck during evacuation from besieged Srebrenica, March 1993. On July 11, 1995, towards the end of Bosnia's 1992-95 war, Bosnian Serb forces swept into the eastern Srebrenica enclave, a U.N.-designated "safe heaven". There they took 8,000 Muslim men and boys and executed them in the days that followed, dumping their bodies into pits in the surrounding forests. REUTERS/File

Muslim refugees in an overloaded UNHCR truck during evacuation from besieged Srebrenica, March 1993. On July 11, 1995, towards the end of Bosnia's 1992-95 war, Bosnian Serb forces swept into the eastern Srebrenica enclave, a U.N.-designated "safe heaven". There they took 8,000 Muslim men and boys and executed them in the days that followed, dumping their bodies into pits in the surrounding forests. REUTERS/File
A group of Muslim refugees from Srebrenica walk to be transported from the eastern Bosnian village of Potocari, July 1995. REUTERS/File

A group of Muslim refugees from Srebrenica walk to be transported from the eastern Bosnian village of Potocari, July 1995. REUTERS/File
Around 10,000 refugees from Srebrenica are seen boarding buses at a camp outside the U.N. base at Tuzla Airport, July 1995. REUTERS/Wade Goddard

Around 10,000 refugees from Srebrenica are seen boarding buses at a camp outside the U.N. base at Tuzla Airport, July 1995. REUTERS/Wade Goddard
Bosnian refugees from Srebrenica wail over their missing men in the refugee camp at the Tuzla airport, July 1995. REUTERS/File

Bosnian refugees from Srebrenica wail over their missing men in the refugee camp at the Tuzla airport, July 1995. REUTERS/File
A wounded Bosnian woman is brought to Kosevo hospital in Sarajevo, July 26, 1995. REUTERS/File

A wounded Bosnian woman is brought to Kosevo hospital in Sarajevo, July 26, 1995. REUTERS/File
People look for wounded outside of the indoor market at the site of a mortar blast in the center of Sarajevo that killed some 40 people, August 28, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

People look for wounded outside of the indoor market at the site of a mortar blast in the center of Sarajevo that killed some 40 people, August 28, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Civilians wounded by a mortar bomb in Sarajevo's central market wait for treatment in a hospital corridor, February 5, 1994. The woman at left died while waiting for treatment. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka

Civilians wounded by a mortar bomb in Sarajevo's central market wait for treatment in a hospital corridor, February 5, 1994. The woman at left died while waiting for treatment. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A weary soldier of the Bosnian Army Fifth Corps' elite 502 "Tigers" brigade rests against a wall before heading home after his unit captured a strategic town from separatist Serb forces, securing a road that led into Sarajevo, October 1995. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A weary soldier of the Bosnian Army Fifth Corps' elite 502 "Tigers" brigade rests against a wall before heading home after his unit captured a strategic town from separatist Serb forces, securing a road that led into Sarajevo, October 1995. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A house is burning down near the Jewish cemetery in Sarajevo, 1994. The house caught fire following a mortar explosion. REUTERS/Peters Andrews

A house is burning down near the Jewish cemetery in Sarajevo, 1994. The house caught fire following a mortar explosion. REUTERS/Peters Andrews
A group of Bosnian civilians, led by a policeman, run a gauntlet of wrecked cars acting as shields from Bosnian Serb snipers in the Sarajevo suburb of Dobrinja, June 1993. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A group of Bosnian civilians, led by a policeman, run a gauntlet of wrecked cars acting as shields from Bosnian Serb snipers in the Sarajevo suburb of Dobrinja, June 1993. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An elderly man and a photographer view two bodies of some 60 people killed by a mortar attack on Sarajevo's central market, February 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka

An elderly man and a photographer view two bodies of some 60 people killed by a mortar attack on Sarajevo's central market, February 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Bosnian Serb soldiers on patrol on a mountain road near the eastern Bosnian town of Gorazde, in a bid to prevent Bosnian Muslim troops from breaking through Serb lines to lift the Sarajevo siege, April 1994. REUTERS/File

Bosnian Serb soldiers on patrol on a mountain road near the eastern Bosnian town of Gorazde, in a bid to prevent Bosnian Muslim troops from breaking through Serb lines to lift the Sarajevo siege, April 1994. REUTERS/File
A Polish U.N. peacekeeper taken hostage by Bosnian Serbs in retaliation for NATO air strikes is chained to a radar station and guarded by two masked Bosnian Serb soldiers near Sarajevo, May 1995. REUTERS/File

A Polish U.N. peacekeeper taken hostage by Bosnian Serbs in retaliation for NATO air strikes is chained to a radar station and guarded by two masked Bosnian Serb soldiers near Sarajevo, May 1995. REUTERS/File
An aid worker carries badly wounded 11-year old girl into the Kosevo hospital in Sarajevo after she was injured by a shell, July 1995. REUTERS/File

An aid worker carries badly wounded 11-year old girl into the Kosevo hospital in Sarajevo after she was injured by a shell, July 1995. REUTERS/File
Bosnian government soldiers help a refugee from Srebrenica who collapsed from exhaustion upon arrival at the UN compound at Tuzla airport, July 1995. REUTERS/File

Bosnian government soldiers help a refugee from Srebrenica who collapsed from exhaustion upon arrival at the UN compound at Tuzla airport, July 1995. REUTERS/File
A mother and two children from Srebrenica sleep during the dawn hours on the ground outside the U.N. base at Tuzla airport, July 1995. REUTERS/File

A mother and two children from Srebrenica sleep during the dawn hours on the ground outside the U.N. base at Tuzla airport, July 1995. REUTERS/File
A mother feeds her child at the refugee camp outside the U.N. compound at Tuzla Airport, where thousands of refugees were arriving after fleeing the U.N. safe-haven in Srebrenica after it was overrun by Bosnian Serbs, July 1995. REUTERS/File

A mother feeds her child at the refugee camp outside the U.N. compound at Tuzla Airport, where thousands of refugees were arriving after fleeing the U.N. safe-haven in Srebrenica after it was overrun by Bosnian Serbs, July 1995. REUTERS/File
Rifka Levi, who spent part of World War Two in concentration camps in Croatia and Serbia, weeps as she waves goodbye to friends as she starts the journey that will take her to Jerusalem, June 1993. REUTERS/File

Rifka Levi, who spent part of World War Two in concentration camps in Croatia and Serbia, weeps as she waves goodbye to friends as she starts the journey that will take her to Jerusalem, June 1993. REUTERS/File
A French UN soldier looks in amazement after a huge explosion rocked the center of Sarajevo, June 1995. REUTERS/File

A French UN soldier looks in amazement after a huge explosion rocked the center of Sarajevo, June 1995. REUTERS/File
A father comforts his four year-old girl who was wounded by a sniper after she was wheeled into surgery, February 1994. REUTERS/File

A father comforts his four year-old girl who was wounded by a sniper after she was wheeled into surgery, February 1994. REUTERS/File
A crying woman comforts the father of a boy who was killed by a mortar in Sarajevo's city center, June 25, 1995. REUTERS/File

A crying woman comforts the father of a boy who was killed by a mortar in Sarajevo's city center, June 25, 1995. REUTERS/File
Two-year-old Neira Kameric stands beside a mortar scar laid with flowers and a sign that reads "Beware Sniper" in Sarajevo, November 1995. REUTERS/File

Two-year-old Neira Kameric stands beside a mortar scar laid with flowers and a sign that reads "Beware Sniper" in Sarajevo, November 1995. REUTERS/File
Muslim women and children eat snow in order to quench their thirst in an overloaded UNHCR truck during evacuation from besieged Srebrenica, March 1993. REUTERS/File

Muslim women and children eat snow in order to quench their thirst in an overloaded UNHCR truck during evacuation from besieged Srebrenica, March 1993. REUTERS/File
An elderly woman carries her belongings in Sarajevo's war shattered airport settlement, November 1995. REUTERS/File

An elderly woman carries her belongings in Sarajevo's war shattered airport settlement, November 1995. REUTERS/File
A young girl cries in the cemetery in Sarajevo, August 1994. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A young girl cries in the cemetery in Sarajevo, August 1994. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
U.N. investigators search near a place believed to contain the bodies of Muslim men killed by Bosnian Serbs forces after the fall of Srebrenica, April 1996. REUTERS/File

U.N. investigators search near a place believed to contain the bodies of Muslim men killed by Bosnian Serbs forces after the fall of Srebrenica, April 1996. REUTERS/File
