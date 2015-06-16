The Cuba-U.S. thaw
Private vendor Lionel Hernandez (C), 47, waves the U.S. and Cuban national flags moments before the match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. The New York Cosmos dominated Cuba 4-1 in a soccer friendly meant to...more
Lizmaria Perez, 7, (C), chats with friends before a rehearsal of the choral group Sol Fa which she is part of before the presentation of the Los Angeles Children's Chorus Young Men�s Ensemble, a U.S. children's choir, in Havana, June 15, 2015. The...more
Georganne Nixon, wife of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, stands near a 1954 Chevrolet car at a hotel in Havana March 2, 2015. The most important U.S. agricultural delegation to visit Cuba in more than a decade began three days of meetings, hoping to...more
Cuban wrestler Livan Lopez Azcuy slams U.S. wrestler David Taylor during their "Salsa in the Square" wrestling match in New York's Times Square, May 21, 2015. United States wrestled Cuba in an exhibition in New York City's Times Square....more
A creation by U.S. artist Duke Riley called "La esquina fria" for the 12th Havana Biennial, is seen at Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" May 24, 2015. The ice rink by Riley is an artistic representation of the thaw in United States-Cuba...more
U.S. artists and art curators who came to visit the 12th Havana Biennial take pictures in downtown Havana, May 29, 2015. The United States formally dropped Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, an important step toward restoring diplomatic...more
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. Netflix Inc launched its movie and TV streaming service in Cuba, joining the list of U.S. companies...more
Real estate agent Michael Schaftle, 43, from Germany, smokes as he competes for the longest ash during the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana, February 26, 2015. Cuban cigar-maker Habanos S.A. envisions gaining 25 percent to 30 percent of the U.S....more
Suylen Escobar, 17, member of the choral Cantoria Coralillo puts make up before the presentation of the Los Angeles Children's Chorus Young Men�s Ensemble, a U.S. children's choir, in Havana, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People line up on the sidewalk to enter the United States Interests Section in Havana (USINT), January 15, 2015. The United States rolled out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease the half-century-old embargo against Cuba, opening up the...more
David Pena poses for a photograph with his Lada 2101 built in 1979 on a street in Havana February 9, 2015. Getting parts from the United States is cheaper than in Cuba, where state-run stores sell them at four times the cost, said Pena, a mechanic...more
Chairs are prepared before a news conference in Washington, after the fourth round of U.S.-Cuba talks to re-establish diplomatic relations and re-open embassies, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Gerardo Hernandez , one of the so-called "Cuban Five", reacts with his wife Adriana Perez (L) during Cuban musician Silvio Rodriguez's concert in Havana December 20, 2014. The United States helped Hernandez, a Cuban spy imprisoned in California...more
Alan Gross, recently released from prison in Cuba, thrusts his fists in the air as he is mentioned by President Barack Obama during his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20,...more
People line up to buy vegetables as a man sitting inside wears a tee shirt with an image of Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara in a market in Havana, March 2, 2015. The most important U.S. agricultural delegation to visit Cuba in more...more
Boys protect themselves from the rain as they watch the friendly match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A passenger pushes a luggage cart after arriving on a charter flight from Tampa, Florida, at the airport in Havana January 15, 2015. The United States rolled out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease sanctions on Cuba, opening up the...more
A U.S. support boat arrives to Marina Hemingway during the Havana challenge race May 16, 2015. Several small sailboats that raced across the Caribbean sea from Key West began arriving in Havana in what is the first government sanctioned United States...more
A woman wearing pants with the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. Stunned Cubans celebrated an apparent end to decades of conflict with the United States after both governments said they would restore diplomatic...more
Tourists take a ride in a convertible car in Havana, January 6, 2015. Tour operators hope a fledgling detente between Cuba and the United States will lure hundreds of thousands of U.S. tourists to enjoy the island's once forbidden fruits: its white...more
Next Slideshows
Jeb Bush's White House bid
The former Florida governor becomes the 11th Republican to make a bid for the presidency in 2016.
Defecting from North Korea
There are more than a thousand defections from North Korea to South Korea every year, with most defectors coming via China.
Buddy, can you break a quadrillion?
The Zimbabwean dollar, ravaged by hyperinflation that peaked at 500 billion percent, ceases to be legal tender.
Fleeing ISIS
Thousands of Syrians flood to the reopened Turkish border escaping battles pitting Islamist insurgents against Kurdish and opposition forces.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.