The Cuban raft exodus
Would-be emigrants put the finishing touches on a makeshift boat on a rooftop before lowering it to a truck and launching it into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994....more
Former Cuban rafter Hanoi Lopez, 39, poses in the yard where he works as a mechanic at a public school bus company in Miami, September 15, 2014. Some 31,000 Cubans were detained at sea by U.S. ships that summer in the largest exodus since the 1980...more
Would-be emigrants take a break while getting ready to lower their makeshift boat from a rooftop to a truck and launch it into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. The 1994...more
Former Cuban rafter Gricel Gonzalez, 37, poses at the campaign headquarters of Democratic candidate for the governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, where she works as a communications director in Miami, September 14, 2014. Gonzalez was 16 when she...more
A makeshift boat is lowered from a roof where it was constructed by would-be emigrants, as they take it by truck to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994....more
Former Cuban rafter Moraima Alfonso, 51, poses in the America TV dressing room where she works as a makeup artist in Miami, September 17, 2014. Alfonso said she spent ten days at sea and was suffering hallucinations when she was picked up by the U.S....more
A makeshift boat is lowered from a roof where it was constructed by would-be emigrants, as they take it to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. Rafters have kept...more
Former Cuban rafter Jose Ramon Velazquez, 60, poses in one of his optical stores in Miami, September 22, 2014. Velazquez said he was a radiologist when he decided to climb into a makeshift boat with 22 other migrants in 1994. REUTERS/Enrique de la...more
A man gestures as a makeshift boat is lowered from a roof where it was constructed by would-be emigrants, as they take it to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994....more
Former Cuban rafter Tomas Curbelo, 51, poses in the headquarters of his electrical contracting company in Miami, September 18, 2014. Curbelo said he was jailed in Cuba for being a member of the opposition Democratic Solidarity Party. REUTERS/Enrique...more
Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol...more
Former Cuban rafter Carlos Hernandez, 45, poses in his workshop in Miami, September 18, 2014. Hernandez said he was a youth baseball star in Cuba when he decided to climb into a catamaran in 1994 and head for the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol...more
Former Cuban rafter Pedro Brea, 50, poses while working as a municipal garbage collector in Miami, September 18, 2014. Brea said he spent three days clinging to a sinking raft in the middle of a storm when a U.S. Navy frigate picked him up from the...more
People prepare to launch a makeshift boat into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban raft exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez
Former Cuban rafter Faustino Jose, 60, poses in his jewellery store in Miami, September 16, 2014. Faustino, who was an industrial engineer in Cuba, said he studied all of Thor Heyerdahl's books about rafting before building his own and leaving Cuba...more
Would-be emigrants launch a makeshift boat into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez
Former Cuban rafter Luis Soler, 53, poses with the two Emmy awards he won as creative director at the Univision TV network, in Miami, September 23, 2014. Soler said he spent five days adrift with other migrants in 1994 before being picked up by the...more
Would-be emigrants launch a makeshift boat into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez
Former Cuban rafter Sergio Lastres, 49, poses at an exhibition of his work based on the 1994 Cuban raft exodus in Miami, September 19, 2014. Lastres and his wife were among 15 migrants rescued when their raft filled with water in 1994....more
Next Slideshows
Dancing with disability
On the dance floor at the Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships in Poland.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 25 years ago.
Memories of East Germany
Abandoned relics from what used to be East Germany.
Transgender beauty pageant
Crowning a winner at the Miss International Queen in Thailand.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.