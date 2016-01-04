Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 4, 2016 | 6:30pm GMT

The cult of Mao

A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3 million yuan (460,000 USD) to build the 120-foot-high statue covered in golden paint, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3 million yuan (460,000 USD) to build the 120-foot-high statue covered in golden paint, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
Impersonators of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong pose on a stage during the rehearsal of a drama entitled "The Red Sun Rises in Shaoshan" in Hunan province, December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Impersonators of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong pose on a stage during the rehearsal of a drama entitled "The Red Sun Rises in Shaoshan" in Hunan province, December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2008
Impersonators of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong pose on a stage during the rehearsal of a drama entitled "The Red Sun Rises in Shaoshan" in Hunan province, December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
A girl poses for a photograph next to a 3D painting of Chairman Mao Zedong at an exhibition in Binzhou, Shandong province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl poses for a photograph next to a 3D painting of Chairman Mao Zedong at an exhibition in Binzhou, Shandong province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2013
A girl poses for a photograph next to a 3D painting of Chairman Mao Zedong at an exhibition in Binzhou, Shandong province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
A laborer rests on scaffolding in front of a portrait of late Chairman Mao Zedong at the city square in Changzhi, Shanxi province, July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A laborer rests on scaffolding in front of a portrait of late Chairman Mao Zedong at the city square in Changzhi, Shanxi province, July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2009
A laborer rests on scaffolding in front of a portrait of late Chairman Mao Zedong at the city square in Changzhi, Shanxi province, July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
A student from an art school practices next to a poster with a portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A student from an art school practices next to a poster with a portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
A student from an art school practices next to a poster with a portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 20
Participants hold placards above their heads as they form a figure, in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in his youth, during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Changsha, Hunan province, China, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants hold placards above their heads as they form a figure, in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in his youth, during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Changsha, Hunan province, China, August 30,...more

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Participants hold placards above their heads as they form a figure, in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in his youth, during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Changsha, Hunan province, China, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
A student falls asleep as she holds a book containing a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a lesson at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A student falls asleep as she holds a book containing a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a lesson at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2013
A student falls asleep as she holds a book containing a portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong during a lesson at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 20
A person holds a flag of Mao Zedong, as people gather at a square to celebrate Mao's 121st birth anniversary in his hometown of Shaoshan, Hunan province, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darwin Zhou

A person holds a flag of Mao Zedong, as people gather at a square to celebrate Mao's 121st birth anniversary in his hometown of Shaoshan, Hunan province, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darwin Zhou

Reuters / Friday, December 26, 2014
A person holds a flag of Mao Zedong, as people gather at a square to celebrate Mao's 121st birth anniversary in his hometown of Shaoshan, Hunan province, December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darwin Zhou
Close
8 / 20
Swimmers hold a flag with an image of Mao Zedong printed on it before they set off swimming in the Yangtze to mark International Labor Day in Wuhan, Hubei province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Swimmers hold a flag with an image of Mao Zedong printed on it before they set off swimming in the Yangtze to mark International Labor Day in Wuhan, Hubei province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
Swimmers hold a flag with an image of Mao Zedong printed on it before they set off swimming in the Yangtze to mark International Labor Day in Wuhan, Hubei province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Close
9 / 20
A statue of Mao Zedong stands in front of an apartment building in the Miyun county, north of Beijing, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A statue of Mao Zedong stands in front of an apartment building in the Miyun county, north of Beijing, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2012
A statue of Mao Zedong stands in front of an apartment building in the Miyun county, north of Beijing, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 20
A re-enactment actor playing the part of Mao Zedong has make-up applied before performing in Beijing, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A re-enactment actor playing the part of Mao Zedong has make-up applied before performing in Beijing, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2013
A re-enactment actor playing the part of Mao Zedong has make-up applied before performing in Beijing, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 20
Workers rest on a bench under a portrait of Chairman Mao at a construction site in Wuhan, Hubei province, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers rest on a bench under a portrait of Chairman Mao at a construction site in Wuhan, Hubei province, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2012
Workers rest on a bench under a portrait of Chairman Mao at a construction site in Wuhan, Hubei province, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
Supporters wave a flag bearing an image of Chairman Mao Zedong and a slogan which reads "People missing Chairman Mao", on the 120th birth anniversary of the former leader, in Shaoshan, Mao's hometown, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Supporters wave a flag bearing an image of Chairman Mao Zedong and a slogan which reads "People missing Chairman Mao", on the 120th birth anniversary of the former leader, in Shaoshan, Mao's hometown, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2013
Supporters wave a flag bearing an image of Chairman Mao Zedong and a slogan which reads "People missing Chairman Mao", on the 120th birth anniversary of the former leader, in Shaoshan, Mao's hometown, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
A worker cleans near a poster of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a thermal power plant of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A worker cleans near a poster of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a thermal power plant of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
A worker cleans near a poster of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a thermal power plant of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 20
Participants wave as they swim with a portrait of Chairman Mao Zedong in the Xiangjiang river, a large branch of the Yangtze River, in Changsha, Hunan province, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants wave as they swim with a portrait of Chairman Mao Zedong in the Xiangjiang river, a large branch of the Yangtze River, in Changsha, Hunan province, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Participants wave as they swim with a portrait of Chairman Mao Zedong in the Xiangjiang river, a large branch of the Yangtze River, in Changsha, Hunan province, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
Visitors wear shirts with an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the Shanghai World Expo site in Shanghai, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Visitors wear shirts with an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the Shanghai World Expo site in Shanghai, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2010
Visitors wear shirts with an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the Shanghai World Expo site in Shanghai, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 20
A vendor arranges decorations at a booth in Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province, February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

A vendor arranges decorations at a booth in Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province, February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2007
A vendor arranges decorations at a booth in Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province, February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Sculptors work as they stand on scaffolding surrounding a statue of Mao Zedong in the town of Dangcheng, southwest of Beijing, March 23, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Sculptors work as they stand on scaffolding surrounding a statue of Mao Zedong in the town of Dangcheng, southwest of Beijing, March 23, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2009
Sculptors work as they stand on scaffolding surrounding a statue of Mao Zedong in the town of Dangcheng, southwest of Beijing, March 23, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 20
A shop vendor stands besides portraits of the late chairman Mao Zedong, on sale at a flea market in Beijing, May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A shop vendor stands besides portraits of the late chairman Mao Zedong, on sale at a flea market in Beijing, May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2006
A shop vendor stands besides portraits of the late chairman Mao Zedong, on sale at a flea market in Beijing, May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 20
An offering of one yuan is placed on the hand of a gilded statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong at a Buddhist temple in a village northeast of Chengdu, Sichuan province, June 8, 2013. The small temple was built around 2005 by local residents as a symbol of their gratitude and affection to Mao and other Chinese communist leaders. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An offering of one yuan is placed on the hand of a gilded statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong at a Buddhist temple in a village northeast of Chengdu, Sichuan province, June 8, 2013. The small temple was built around 2005 by local residents as...more

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2013
An offering of one yuan is placed on the hand of a gilded statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong at a Buddhist temple in a village northeast of Chengdu, Sichuan province, June 8, 2013. The small temple was built around 2005 by local residents as a symbol of their gratitude and affection to Mao and other Chinese communist leaders. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Easy riders of Japan

Easy riders of Japan

Next Slideshows

Easy riders of Japan

Easy riders of Japan

Motorcyclists from the Bousouzoku subculture ride through the streets of Tokyo on heavily customized bikes, to the dismay of police.

04 Jan 2016
Counting critters at London Zoo

Counting critters at London Zoo

Keepers at the London Zoo carry out the annual stock-taking.

04 Jan 2016
New Year plunge

New Year plunge

Revelers take a dip to mark the new year.

01 Jan 2016
Kim Jong Un style

Kim Jong Un style

The sartorial style of North Korea's supreme leader.

29 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures