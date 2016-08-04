Edition:
The day Reagan was shot

President Ronald Reagan waves to the crowd immediately before being shot outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Ronald Reagan waves to the crowd immediately before being shot outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Secret service agents and police surround John Hinckley Jr. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Secret service agents and police surround John Hinckley Jr. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House senior staff hold an emergency meeting on the assassination attempt in the situation room. From left to right: Helene Von Damm, Fred Fielding, Drew Lewis, Richard Allen, Don Regan, Alexander Haig, David Gergen, Max Friedersdorf, Larry Speakes, Richard Darman and Caspar Weinberger. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House senior staff hold an emergency meeting on the assassination attempt in the situation room. From left to right: Helene Von Damm, Fred Fielding, Drew Lewis, Richard Allen, Don Regan, Alexander Haig, David Gergen, Max Friedersdorf, Larry Speakes, Richard Darman and Caspar Weinberger. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Secretary of State Alexander Haig speaks in the White House Press Room about President Reagan's condition. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Secretary of State Alexander Haig speaks in the White House Press Room about President Reagan's condition. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan looks at a "Get Well Soon Mr. President" photo while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan looks at a "Get Well Soon Mr. President" photo while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan talking with James Baker and Senator Laxalt while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan talking with James Baker and Senator Laxalt while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan leaving George Washington Hospital escorted by Nancy Reagan and daughter Patti Davis, April 11, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan leaving George Washington Hospital escorted by Nancy Reagan and daughter Patti Davis, April 11, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan returning home to the White House. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan returning home to the White House. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan working in his study four days after returning. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan working in his study four days after returning. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan attends his first cabinet meeting after returning. From left to right: James Watt, Alexander Haig, Martin Anderson, President Reagan, Frank Carlucci, Joseph Wright. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan attends his first cabinet meeting after returning. From left to right: James Watt, Alexander Haig, Martin Anderson, President Reagan, Frank Carlucci, Joseph Wright. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
18 / 18

