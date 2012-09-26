The debutantes ball
Debutantes wait to begin preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. Queen Charlotte's Ball is the crowning event of the London Season, a program for a hand-picked group of girls from rich backgrounds, normally...more
Debutantes wait to begin preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. Queen Charlotte's Ball is the crowning event of the London Season, a program for a hand-picked group of girls from rich backgrounds, normally between 17 and 20 years old, involving meetings with aristocracy, etiquette classes, and charity fund-raising. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Lucinda Royden, Eli Miansarow and Alice Palmer (L-R) compare evening dresses as they wait to begin preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Lucinda Royden, Eli Miansarow and Alice Palmer (L-R) compare evening dresses as they wait to begin preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Eli Miansarow looks at her evening dress as she waits for preparations to begin for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Eli Miansarow looks at her evening dress as she waits for preparations to begin for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Sophie Bonello, Amelia Simmons and Isabella Simmons (front L-R) undergo hair and makeup preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Sophie Bonello, Amelia Simmons and Isabella Simmons (front L-R) undergo hair and makeup preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dress designer Dana Kruszynska looks at the dresses to be worn at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dress designer Dana Kruszynska looks at the dresses to be worn at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Jenny Ward changes during preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Jenny Ward changes during preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Amelia Simmons is pictured during hair and make-up preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Amelia Simmons is pictured during hair and make-up preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dress designer Dana Kruszynska looks at a dress to be worn at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dress designer Dana Kruszynska looks at a dress to be worn at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Maria Austin, Amelia Simmons, Sophie Bonello, Zoe Rawson, and Georgina Riddle (L-R) attend a dress-fitting for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London July 25, 2012. Maria, 20, studies drama and theatre studies at Royal Holloway, and...more
Debutantes Maria Austin, Amelia Simmons, Sophie Bonello, Zoe Rawson, and Georgina Riddle (L-R) attend a dress-fitting for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London July 25, 2012. Maria, 20, studies drama and theatre studies at Royal Holloway, and would like to either become a classical actor or go into business development. She says she was attracted to take part in the London Season partly because of the work the girls do in charity fundraising. "A lot of my friends went over to Malawi and Cambodia and did something worthwhile, and I wanted to have the chance to give something back a little bit, so I was really interested in the charity side of it," she said. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
White gloves are seen laid out next to a list of names as preparations begin for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
White gloves are seen laid out next to a list of names as preparations begin for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Lauren Evans waits for Queen Charlotte's Ball to begin in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Lauren Evans waits for Queen Charlotte's Ball to begin in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Jenny Ward and Lauren Evans have their hair blow-dried for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Jenny Ward and Lauren Evans have their hair blow-dried for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A hairdresser fits a tiara on debutante Eli Miansarow during preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A hairdresser fits a tiara on debutante Eli Miansarow during preparations for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Ella Venables (L) and Alice Palmer rehearse for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Ella Venables (L) and Alice Palmer rehearse for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The ball coordinator helps up debutante Zoe Rawson before Queen Charlotte's Ball begins in central London September 14, 2012. Zoe, 18, has just started studying geography at Edinburgh University and is travelling to Dubai, New York and Shanghai over...more
The ball coordinator helps up debutante Zoe Rawson before Queen Charlotte's Ball begins in central London September 14, 2012. Zoe, 18, has just started studying geography at Edinburgh University and is travelling to Dubai, New York and Shanghai over the coming year for a string of debutante events. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Sophie Bonello, Lucinda Royden and Alice Palmer (L-R) look on during dress rehearsals for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. The girls make a grand entrance walking in one by one and are judged on their posture,...more
Debutantes Sophie Bonello, Lucinda Royden and Alice Palmer (L-R) look on during dress rehearsals for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. The girls make a grand entrance walking in one by one and are judged on their posture, elegance and pace. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Ella Venables rehearses for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Ella Venables rehearses for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Alice Palmer is told off for walking too fast by former debutante Patricia Woodall as she rehearses for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Alice Palmer is told off for walking too fast by former debutante Patricia Woodall as she rehearses for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes rehearse for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes rehearse for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The traditional Queen Charlotte's cake is wheeled into the ballroom during Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The traditional Queen Charlotte's cake is wheeled into the ballroom during Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Kitchen staff look at debutante Eli Miansarow as she passes by during Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Kitchen staff look at debutante Eli Miansarow as she passes by during Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Talitha Piggott is named Debutante of the Year at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Talitha Piggott is named Debutante of the Year at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Ella Venables is taught to waltz by a guest in the spacious ladies' toilets at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. Ella is anxious because she will have to dance with her father but does not know how to waltz. ...more
Debutante Ella Venables is taught to waltz by a guest in the spacious ladies' toilets at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. Ella is anxious because she will have to dance with her father but does not know how to waltz. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Rebecca Cliffe collapses giggling in the spacious ladies' toilets at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Rebecca Cliffe collapses giggling in the spacious ladies' toilets at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Alice Palmer (L) and Eli Miansarow dance together at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutantes Alice Palmer (L) and Eli Miansarow dance together at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Isabella Simmons (R) dances with one of the male guests, known as "debs' delights", at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debutante Isabella Simmons (R) dances with one of the male guests, known as "debs' delights", at Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris