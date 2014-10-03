Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 3, 2014 | 8:30pm BST

The deer of Richmond Park

A male red deer barks in the early morning in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A male red deer barks in the early morning in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
A male red deer barks in the early morning in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 20
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken, walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken, walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken, walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 20
Deer graze on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in London, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deer graze on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in London, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
Deer graze on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in London, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 20
A male red deer, covered in mud, barks in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A male red deer, covered in mud, barks in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
A male red deer, covered in mud, barks in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 20
A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, October 03, 2014
A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 20
Deer rut in the snow covered Richmond Park in London February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Deer rut in the snow covered Richmond Park in London February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Friday, October 03, 2014
Deer rut in the snow covered Richmond Park in London February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Close
6 / 20
A herd of young deer run in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A herd of young deer run in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
A herd of young deer run in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 20
A runner passes deer in Richmond Park in west London April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A runner passes deer in Richmond Park in west London April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
A runner passes deer in Richmond Park in west London April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 20
Male deer lock antlers in the snow in Richmond Park in west London on February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Male deer lock antlers in the snow in Richmond Park in west London on February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, October 03, 2014
Male deer lock antlers in the snow in Richmond Park in west London on February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
9 / 20
A male red deer walks through woodland in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A male red deer walks through woodland in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
A male red deer walks through woodland in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 20
A male deer approaches females during the rutting season on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in south-west London November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A male deer approaches females during the rutting season on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in south-west London November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
A male deer approaches females during the rutting season on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in south-west London November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 20
Two deer clash antlers during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Two deer clash antlers during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
Two deer clash antlers during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 20
A stag lies in the frozen undergrowth of Richmond Park in west London December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A stag lies in the frozen undergrowth of Richmond Park in west London December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
A stag lies in the frozen undergrowth of Richmond Park in west London December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 20
Red deer stand in the path of approaching horses in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Red deer stand in the path of approaching horses in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, October 03, 2014
Red deer stand in the path of approaching horses in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
14 / 20
Two deer clash antlers during an early morning rut in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Two deer clash antlers during an early morning rut in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 03, 2014
Two deer clash antlers during an early morning rut in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 20
Deer stand in Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Deer stand in Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, October 03, 2014
Deer stand in Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
16 / 20
Deer stand in the snow in Richmond Park, London January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Deer stand in the snow in Richmond Park, London January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, October 03, 2014
Deer stand in the snow in Richmond Park, London January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
17 / 20
A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, October 03, 2014
A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
18 / 20
Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, October 03, 2014
Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
19 / 20
A Red Deer stag, with his head covered in ferns, calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A Red Deer stag, with his head covered in ferns, calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, October 03, 2014
A Red Deer stag, with his head covered in ferns, calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fleeing the Islamic State

Fleeing the Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Fleeing the Islamic State

Fleeing the Islamic State

Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.

02 Oct 2014
Protecting the president

Protecting the president

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.

02 Oct 2014
Nordic skies

Nordic skies

Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis explores Norway.

02 Oct 2014
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

02 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast