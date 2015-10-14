The Democrat debate
Hillary Clinton shakes hands with Bernie Sanders and thanks him for saying that he and the American people are sick of hearing about her State Department email controversy and want to hear about issues that effect their lives, as they participate in...more
Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of the audience watch the debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters for Bernie Sanders march outside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jim Webb speaks as Bernie Sanders looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Journalists in the media filing center watch the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton talk before the start. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Bernie Sanders arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton during the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Moderator Anderson Cooper stands onstage with Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee at the first official Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A digital image of Hillary Clinton is displayed outside Las Vegas's Wynn Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jim Webb speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Bernie Sanders watch the debate via TV in a hotel ballroom in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee place their hands over their hearts during the singing of the national anthem. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Journalists in the debate media filing center watch as Bernie Sanders speaks in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee pose before the start of the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton laugh together before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters for Bernie Sanders march outside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hillary Clinton, Jim Webb, Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders mingle at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
