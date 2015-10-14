Edition:
The Democrat debate

Hillary Clinton shakes hands with Bernie Sanders and thanks him for saying that he and the American people are sick of hearing about her State Department email controversy and want to hear about issues that effect their lives, as they participate in the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of the audience watch the debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters for Bernie Sanders march outside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jim Webb speaks as Bernie Sanders looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Journalists in the media filing center watch the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton talk before the start. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Bernie Sanders arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton during the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Moderator Anderson Cooper stands onstage with Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee at the first official Democratic candidates debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A digital image of Hillary Clinton is displayed outside Las Vegas's Wynn Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jim Webb speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Bernie Sanders watch the debate via TV in a hotel ballroom in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee place their hands over their hearts during the singing of the national anthem. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Journalists in the debate media filing center watch as Bernie Sanders speaks in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee pose before the start of the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton laugh together before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters for Bernie Sanders march outside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Hillary Clinton, Jim Webb, Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders mingle at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

