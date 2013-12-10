The dirty air of China
Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong financial area in Shanghai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong financial area in Shanghai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art to raise awareness of air pollution, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art to raise awareness of air pollution, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in Beijing, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in Beijing, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd., in Shanghai, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd., in Shanghai, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People (behind), the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in the heavy haze March 7, 2013....more
A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People (behind), the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in the heavy haze March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Beijing Olympic park, on a foggy day in Beijing, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Beijing Olympic park, on a foggy day in Beijing, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
Memorial for Nelson Mandela
World leaders and mourners say their farewells to late former South African president Nelson Mandela at a memorial service in Johannesburg's Soccer City.
On the banks of North Korea
The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life in the secretive North Korean state.
Putin by RIA Novosti
President Vladimir Putin tightened his control over Russia's media by dissolving the main state news agency and replacing it with an organization that is to...
Remembering Mandela
People around the world pay tribute to the life of Nelson Mandela.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.