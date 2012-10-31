Edition:
The disappearing migrants

<p>A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

<p>A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

<p>Women hold photographs of their missing family members in Queretaro, Mexico, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

Women hold photographs of their missing family members in Queretaro, Mexico, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

<p>Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds pictures of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. A caravan, made up of more than 30 mothers of missing Central American migrants, is travelling across Mexico to raise awareness and to call for an official system to be implemented to search for missing persons. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds pictures of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. A...more

<p>Lidya Diego Mateo holds a picture of her daughter Nora Morales Diego, who disappeared during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Lidya Diego Mateo holds a picture of her daughter Nora Morales Diego, who disappeared during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>Honduran citizen Leonora Chacon poses for photo as she holds a picture of her son Jose Chacon, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Honduran citizen Leonora Chacon poses for photo as she holds a picture of her son Jose Chacon, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Honduran citizen Ersilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Rivera, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Honduran citizen Ersilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Rivera, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of Guadalupe, neighbouring...more

<p>People from Central America, holding up pictures of relatives who disappeared during their journeys through Mexico to the U.S, listen as they attend the International Book Fair in the Zocalo main square in Mexico City, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

People from Central America, holding up pictures of relatives who disappeared during their journeys through Mexico to the U.S, listen as they attend the International Book Fair in the Zocalo main square in Mexico City, October 28, 2012. ...more

<p>A Central American woman points to a relative in a photograph who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman points to a relative in a photograph who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

<p>Nicaraguan citizen Narcisa Sorno poses for a photo as a picture of her son Eugenio Juarez, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., hangs from her neck, in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Nicaraguan citizen Narcisa Sorno poses for a photo as a picture of her son Eugenio Juarez, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., hangs from her neck, in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido...more

<p>Pictures of missing relatives hang from the backs of two women as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Huehuetoca, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Pictures of missing relatives hang from the backs of two women as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Huehuetoca, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Guatemalan citizen Ercilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Ayala, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

Guatemalan citizen Ercilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Ayala, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012....more

<p>Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds a picture of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez</p>

Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds a picture of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012....more

<p>Central American women hold up pictures of their relatives, who disappeared during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Central American women hold up pictures of their relatives, who disappeared during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>A woman holds up a photograph of her missing child while taking part in "Caravana Madres of Migrantes" (Caravan Mothers of Migrants) in Saltillo, Coahuila, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A woman holds up a photograph of her missing child while taking part in "Caravana Madres of Migrantes" (Caravan Mothers of Migrants) in Saltillo, Coahuila, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Honduran citizen Aide Luque holds a picture of her son Jose Elias Guevara Luque, who disappeared 11 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she poses for a photo in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Honduran citizen Aide Luque holds a picture of her son Jose Elias Guevara Luque, who disappeared 11 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she poses for a photo in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido more

<p>A Central American woman rests next to pictures of people who disappeared during their passage through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman rests next to pictures of people who disappeared during their passage through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

<p>Nicaraguan citizen Socorro Munoz (L) holds up a picture of her sister Diana Maribel Munoz, who disappeared seven years ago during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she arrives to attend a mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Nicaraguan citizen Socorro Munoz (L) holds up a picture of her sister Diana Maribel Munoz, who disappeared seven years ago during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she arrives to attend a mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico...more

<p>Honduran citizen Clementina Murcia holds pictures of her sons Mauro and Jorge, who disappeared 11 and 26 years ago respectively during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Honduran citizen Clementina Murcia holds pictures of her sons Mauro and Jorge, who disappeared 11 and 26 years ago respectively during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of...more

<p>A woman talks with three illegal migrants from Honduras as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A woman talks with three illegal migrants from Honduras as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

<p>A Central American illegal migrant reacts as he hugs a woman carrying a photo of her son, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a railway track in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos </p>

A Central American illegal migrant reacts as he hugs a woman carrying a photo of her son, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a railway track in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October...more

<p>Nicaraguan citizen Maria Teodora Niamendis stands in front of her son Francisco Cordero Niamendis, after being reunited after 32 years, in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos </p>

Nicaraguan citizen Maria Teodora Niamendis stands in front of her son Francisco Cordero Niamendis, after being reunited after 32 years, in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

<p>Olga Hernandez hugs her son Gabriel Salmeron Hernandez at a drug rehabilitation center in the Mexican village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. Salmeron Hernandez, who had disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., was reunited with his mother after seeing her photo on the internet with a group of parents travelling through the area. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Olga Hernandez hugs her son Gabriel Salmeron Hernandez at a drug rehabilitation center in the Mexican village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. Salmeron Hernandez, who had disappeared during his journey through Mexico to...more

<p>Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro,November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro,November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

