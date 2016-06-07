Edition:
United Kingdom

The drone war

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

A U.S. airman guides a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone as it taxis to the runway at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. Drones fired more weapons than conventional warplanes for the first time in Afghanistan last year and the ratio is rising, previously unreported U.S. Air Force data show, underlining how reliant the military has become on unmanned aircraft. REUTERS/Josh Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A U.S. airman guides a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone as it taxis to the runway at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. Drones fired more weapons than conventional warplanes for the first time in Afghanistan last year and the ratio is rising, previously unreported U.S. Air Force data show, underlining how reliant the military has become on unmanned aircraft. REUTERS/Josh Smith
Close
1 / 17
Photographer
Josh Smith
Location
NEVADA, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone flies over Creech Air Force Base in Nevada during a training mission May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Josh Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone flies over Creech Air Force Base in Nevada during a training mission May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Josh Smith
Close
2 / 17
Photographer
Josh Smith
Location
KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

U.S. airmen control a U.S. Air Force drone from a command trailer at Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Josh Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
U.S. airmen control a U.S. Air Force drone from a command trailer at Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Josh Smith
Close
3 / 17
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

Three 500-pound bombs wait to be loaded on U.S. Air Force drones at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. Data reviewed by Reuters show strikes by unmanned aircraft accounted for 56 percent of weapons deployed by the Air Force in Afghanistan in 2015, up dramatically from 5 percent in 2011. REUTERS/Josh Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Three 500-pound bombs wait to be loaded on U.S. Air Force drones at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. Data reviewed by Reuters show strikes by unmanned aircraft accounted for 56 percent of weapons deployed by the Air Force in Afghanistan in 2015, up dramatically from 5 percent in 2011. REUTERS/Josh Smith
Close
4 / 17
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

A U.S. airman controls the sensors on a U.S. Air Force drone from a command trailer at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. In 2015, drones released around 530 bombs and missiles in Afghanistan, half the number in 2014 when weapons dropped by unmanned aircraft peaked. The 2015 total is, however, almost double the number of bombs and missiles released by drones at the height of the "surge", when the NATO mission expanded to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A U.S. airman controls the sensors on a U.S. Air Force drone from a command trailer at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. In 2015, drones released around 530 bombs and missiles in Afghanistan, half the number in 2014 when weapons dropped by unmanned aircraft peaked. The 2015 total is, however, almost double the number of bombs and missiles released by drones at the height of the "surge", when the NATO mission expanded to well over 100,000 troops after 2009, mainly Americans. REUTERS/Josh Smith
Close
5 / 17
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits armed with Hellfire missiles and a 500-pound bomb in a hanger at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. Around 300 weapons were deployed by the Air Force in the first quarter of the year, with drones accounting for 61 percent. REUTERS/Josh Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits armed with Hellfire missiles and a 500-pound bomb in a hanger at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. Around 300 weapons were deployed by the Air Force in the first quarter of the year, with drones accounting for 61 percent. REUTERS/Josh Smith
Close
6 / 17
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

U.S. Air Force ground crew secure weapons and other components of an MQ-9 Reaper drone after it returned from a mission, at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. The trend may give clues to the U.S. military's strategy as it considers withdrawing more troops from the country, while at the same time shoring up local forces who have struggled to stem a worsening Taliban insurgency. REUTERS/Josh Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
U.S. Air Force ground crew secure weapons and other components of an MQ-9 Reaper drone after it returned from a mission, at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. The trend may give clues to the U.S. military's strategy as it considers withdrawing more troops from the country, while at the same time shoring up local forces who have struggled to stem a worsening Taliban insurgency. REUTERS/Josh Smith
Close
7 / 17
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone takes off from Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. Drone missions are secretive and have been widely criticized in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where locals and officials have blamed them for unnecessary loss of civilian life. In the latest instance, residents in Paktika province complained that a series of air strikes in April, which locals said were from drones, killed nearly 20...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone takes off from Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan March 9, 2016. Drone missions are secretive and have been widely criticized in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where locals and officials have blamed them for unnecessary loss of civilian life. In the latest instance, residents in Paktika province complained that a series of air strikes in April, which locals said were from drones, killed nearly 20 civilians. The U.S. military said it was still looking into the incident. REUTERS/Josh Smith
Close
8 / 17
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014

A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 17
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015

Various U.S. military drones are seen at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Various U.S. military drones are seen at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
10 / 17
Photographer
Patrick Fallon
Location
OXNARD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015

The Navmar Applied Sciences Corp. TigerShark is escorted off the runway after landing during "Black Dart", a live-fly, live fire demonstration of 55 unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, at Naval Base Ventura County Sea Range, Point Mugu, near Oxnard, California July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
The Navmar Applied Sciences Corp. TigerShark is escorted off the runway after landing during "Black Dart", a live-fly, live fire demonstration of 55 unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, at Naval Base Ventura County Sea Range, Point Mugu, near Oxnard, California July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
11 / 17
Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
VILSECK, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013

Soldiers stand behind of a camera by Unmanned Aerial System 'Shadow' during an official presentation by the German and U.S. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) at the U.S. military base in Vilseck-Grafenwoehr October 8, 2013. The drone has a wing-spread of 22.6 feet, an aircraft speed of about 110 mph and it's mainly used in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013
Soldiers stand behind of a camera by Unmanned Aerial System 'Shadow' during an official presentation by the German and U.S. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) at the U.S. military base in Vilseck-Grafenwoehr October 8, 2013. The drone has a wing-spread of 22.6 feet, an aircraft speed of about 110 mph and it's mainly used in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
12 / 17
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi
Location
Sayoun, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2013

People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2013
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 17
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
VIRGINIA BEACH, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2013

An X-47B pilot-less drone combat aircraft is launched for the first time off the USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier, in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2013
An X-47B pilot-less drone combat aircraft is launched for the first time off the USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier, in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 17
Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
CAVITE, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013

A U.S. Navy serviceman prepares to launch an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with Philippine Navy servicemen aboard a patrol boat during a joint annual military exercise called "Carat" at former U.S. military base Sangley Point in Cavite city, west of Manila June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
A U.S. Navy serviceman prepares to launch an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with Philippine Navy servicemen aboard a patrol boat during a joint annual military exercise called "Carat" at former U.S. military base Sangley Point in Cavite city, west of Manila June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 17
Photographer
Handout .
Location
ABUJA, Nigeria
Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2013

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michael Erminger (L), and Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Jonathan Moody prepare to launch an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle during flight operations aboard guided missile frigate USS Simpson in the Gulf of Guinea in this March 6, 2012 US Navy handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felicito Rustique/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2013
U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michael Erminger (L), and Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Jonathan Moody prepare to launch an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle during flight operations aboard guided missile frigate USS Simpson in the Gulf of Guinea in this March 6, 2012 US Navy handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felicito Rustique/Handout
Close
16 / 17
Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
HELMAND, Afghanistan
Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Paxton Force, of Fox Co, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment checks T-Hawk, a surveillance drone camera at the Landing Zone of Combat Outpost Musa Qal-Ah in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Paxton Force, of Fox Co, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment checks T-Hawk, a surveillance drone camera at the Landing Zone of Combat Outpost Musa Qal-Ah in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
17 / 17

The drone war

The drone war Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

World's most powerful women

World's most powerful women
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »