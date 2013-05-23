The drone wars
Protesters burn an effigy of a U.S. aircraft during a demonstration against drone strikes, after their weekly Friday prayers in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled...more
Residents stand inside a damaged house after a missile attack in Damadola village of the Bajaur tribal region in Pakistan, May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ammad Waheed
A boy stands next to his grandmother, Noor Awad al-Houla, 60, at their house in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. The woman suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed after an air strike hit a neighboring house last year that was...more
Lt. Col. Geoffrey Barnes, Detachment 1 46th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Attack Squadron commander, performs a pre-flight inspection of an MQ-1B Predator unmanned drone aircraft, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christopher Griffin/Handout
A member of the gallery holds a protest sign reading 'Drone Murder is Illegal' during testimony by U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy gestures to damage on a house caused by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy looks out of a bus as members of the group "Grandmothers Against the War" protest against the use of drone strikes by the U.S. government in New York, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Boys gather near a building damaged by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants last year in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ahmed Salem bin Ali Jabir, who said his son was among civilians killed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, talks to human rights activists (not pictured) in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern...more
Tribesmen stand on the rubble of a building destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle sits in a shelter at Joint Base Balad, Iraq, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Erik Gudmundson
Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People stand near a car destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf hold up a burning mock drone aircraft during a rally against drone attacks in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/K. Pervez
An MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft in an undated image. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Lt Col Leslie Pratt
People walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Activists hold placards during a protest against the U.S. drone strikes in Yemen outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A U.S. Air Force MQ-1 Predator assigned to the California Air National Guard's 163rd Reconnaissance Wing flies near the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Effrain...more
