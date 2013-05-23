Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 24, 2013 | 12:35am BST

The drone wars

<p>Protesters burn an effigy of a U.S. aircraft during a demonstration against drone strikes, after their weekly Friday prayers in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Protesters burn an effigy of a U.S. aircraft during a demonstration against drone strikes, after their weekly Friday prayers in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 24, 2013

Protesters burn an effigy of a U.S. aircraft during a demonstration against drone strikes, after their weekly Friday prayers in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
1 / 20
<p>People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled...more

Friday, May 24, 2013

People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
2 / 20
<p>Residents stand inside a damaged house after a missile attack in Damadola village of the Bajaur tribal region in Pakistan, May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ammad Waheed</p>

Residents stand inside a damaged house after a missile attack in Damadola village of the Bajaur tribal region in Pakistan, May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ammad Waheed

Friday, May 24, 2013

Residents stand inside a damaged house after a missile attack in Damadola village of the Bajaur tribal region in Pakistan, May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ammad Waheed

Close
3 / 20
<p>A boy stands next to his grandmother, Noor Awad al-Houla, 60, at their house in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. The woman suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed after an air strike hit a neighboring house last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A boy stands next to his grandmother, Noor Awad al-Houla, 60, at their house in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. The woman suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed after an air strike hit a neighboring house last year that was...more

Friday, May 24, 2013

A boy stands next to his grandmother, Noor Awad al-Houla, 60, at their house in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. The woman suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed after an air strike hit a neighboring house last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 20
<p>Lt. Col. Geoffrey Barnes, Detachment 1 46th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Attack Squadron commander, performs a pre-flight inspection of an MQ-1B Predator unmanned drone aircraft, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christopher Griffin/Handout</p>

Lt. Col. Geoffrey Barnes, Detachment 1 46th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Attack Squadron commander, performs a pre-flight inspection of an MQ-1B Predator unmanned drone aircraft, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christopher Griffin/Handout

Friday, May 24, 2013

Lt. Col. Geoffrey Barnes, Detachment 1 46th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Attack Squadron commander, performs a pre-flight inspection of an MQ-1B Predator unmanned drone aircraft, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christopher Griffin/Handout

Close
5 / 20
<p>A member of the gallery holds a protest sign reading 'Drone Murder is Illegal' during testimony by U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A member of the gallery holds a protest sign reading 'Drone Murder is Illegal' during testimony by U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, May 24, 2013

A member of the gallery holds a protest sign reading 'Drone Murder is Illegal' during testimony by U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 20
<p>Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 24, 2013

Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 20
<p>A boy gestures to damage on a house caused by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A boy gestures to damage on a house caused by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 24, 2013

A boy gestures to damage on a house caused by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
8 / 20
<p>A boy looks out of a bus as members of the group "Grandmothers Against the War" protest against the use of drone strikes by the U.S. government in New York, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A boy looks out of a bus as members of the group "Grandmothers Against the War" protest against the use of drone strikes by the U.S. government in New York, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 24, 2013

A boy looks out of a bus as members of the group "Grandmothers Against the War" protest against the use of drone strikes by the U.S. government in New York, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Boys gather near a building damaged by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants last year in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Boys gather near a building damaged by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants last year in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 24, 2013

Boys gather near a building damaged by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants last year in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 20
<p>Ahmed Salem bin Ali Jabir, who said his son was among civilians killed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, talks to human rights activists (not pictured) in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Ahmed Salem bin Ali Jabir, who said his son was among civilians killed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, talks to human rights activists (not pictured) in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern...more

Friday, May 24, 2013

Ahmed Salem bin Ali Jabir, who said his son was among civilians killed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, talks to human rights activists (not pictured) in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 20
<p>Tribesmen stand on the rubble of a building destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Tribesmen stand on the rubble of a building destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 24, 2013

Tribesmen stand on the rubble of a building destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
12 / 20
<p>A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle sits in a shelter at Joint Base Balad, Iraq, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Erik Gudmundson</p>

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle sits in a shelter at Joint Base Balad, Iraq, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Erik Gudmundson

Friday, May 24, 2013

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle sits in a shelter at Joint Base Balad, Iraq, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Erik Gudmundson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 24, 2013

Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 20
<p>People stand near a car destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

People stand near a car destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 24, 2013

People stand near a car destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
15 / 20
<p>Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf hold up a burning mock drone aircraft during a rally against drone attacks in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/K. Pervez</p>

Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf hold up a burning mock drone aircraft during a rally against drone attacks in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/K. Pervez

Friday, May 24, 2013

Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf hold up a burning mock drone aircraft during a rally against drone attacks in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/K. Pervez

Close
16 / 20
<p>An MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft in an undated image. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Lt Col Leslie Pratt</p>

An MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft in an undated image. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Lt Col Leslie Pratt

Friday, May 24, 2013

An MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft in an undated image. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Lt Col Leslie Pratt

Close
17 / 20
<p>People walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

People walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 24, 2013

People walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
18 / 20
<p>Activists hold placards during a protest against the U.S. drone strikes in Yemen outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Activists hold placards during a protest against the U.S. drone strikes in Yemen outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 24, 2013

Activists hold placards during a protest against the U.S. drone strikes in Yemen outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
19 / 20
<p>A U.S. Air Force MQ-1 Predator assigned to the California Air National Guard's 163rd Reconnaissance Wing flies near the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Effrain Lopez</p>

A U.S. Air Force MQ-1 Predator assigned to the California Air National Guard's 163rd Reconnaissance Wing flies near the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Effrain...more

Friday, May 24, 2013

A U.S. Air Force MQ-1 Predator assigned to the California Air National Guard's 163rd Reconnaissance Wing flies near the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Effrain Lopez

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Tornado tears through Oklahoma

Tornado tears through Oklahoma

Next Slideshows

Tornado tears through Oklahoma

Tornado tears through Oklahoma

The aftermath of the massive tornado.

23 May 2013
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

The frontlines of the war in Syria.

23 May 2013
Oklahoma from above

Oklahoma from above

Aerial images of the tornado destruction in Oklahoma.

22 May 2013
Panama neighborhood ablaze

Panama neighborhood ablaze

More than 70 wooden homes were set on fire, leaving more than 100 people homeless in Panama.

22 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos