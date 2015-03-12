The Duchess of Downton Abbey
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is shown the Downton Abbey servants bells by actor Brendan Coyle (who plays John Bates) during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015....more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches live filming of a scene during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to actress Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley) and Joanne Froggatt (who plays Anna Bates) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015....more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to Nic Collins in hair and make up as actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) is made-up during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015....more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is presented with a train for Prince George by actor Oliver Barker during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actor Jim Carter (who plays Carson) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actresses Sophie McShera (L) and Lesley Nicol during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to costume designer Anna Robbins during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses with cast, crew and producers of Downton Abbey during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, March 12, 2015 west of London, England. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shares a joke with actor Robert James-Collier (who plays Thomas) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown costumes during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to (L-R) Penelope Wilton, Hugh Bonneville, and Laura Carmichael during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown props as she visits the set-construction department during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet of flowers from Zac Barker, one of the actors in Downton Abbey, as she arrives at Ealing Studios to visit the set of the program, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
