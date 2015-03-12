Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 12, 2015 | 3:05pm GMT

The Duchess of Downton Abbey

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is shown the Downton Abbey servants bells by actor Brendan Coyle (who plays John Bates) during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is shown the Downton Abbey servants bells by actor Brendan Coyle (who plays John Bates) during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is shown the Downton Abbey servants bells by actor Brendan Coyle (who plays John Bates) during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
1 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches live filming of a scene during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches live filming of a scene during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches live filming of a scene during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
2 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to actress Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley) and Joanne Froggatt (who plays Anna Bates) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to actress Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley) and Joanne Froggatt (who plays Anna Bates) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to actress Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley) and Joanne Froggatt (who plays Anna Bates) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
3 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to Nic Collins in hair and make up as actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) is made-up during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to Nic Collins in hair and make up as actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) is made-up during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to Nic Collins in hair and make up as actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) is made-up during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
4 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is presented with a train for Prince George by actor Oliver Barker during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is presented with a train for Prince George by actor Oliver Barker during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is presented with a train for Prince George by actor Oliver Barker during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
5 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actor Jim Carter (who plays Carson) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actor Jim Carter (who plays Carson) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actor Jim Carter (who plays Carson) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
6 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actresses Sophie McShera (L) and Lesley Nicol during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actresses Sophie McShera (L) and Lesley Nicol during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actresses Sophie McShera (L) and Lesley Nicol during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
7 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
8 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to costume designer Anna Robbins during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to costume designer Anna Robbins during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to costume designer Anna Robbins during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
9 / 15
Britain's, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses with cast, crew and producers of Downton Abbey during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, March 12, 2015 west of London, England. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses with cast, crew and producers of Downton Abbey during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, March 12, 2015 west of London, England. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses with cast, crew and producers of Downton Abbey during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, March 12, 2015 west of London, England. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
10 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shares a joke with actor Robert James-Collier (who plays Thomas) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shares a joke with actor Robert James-Collier (who plays Thomas) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shares a joke with actor Robert James-Collier (who plays Thomas) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
11 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown costumes during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown costumes during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown costumes during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
12 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to (L-R) Penelope Wilton, Hugh Bonneville, and Laura Carmichael during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to (L-R) Penelope Wilton, Hugh Bonneville, and Laura Carmichael during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to (L-R) Penelope Wilton, Hugh Bonneville, and Laura Carmichael during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
13 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown props as she visits the set-construction department during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown props as she visits the set-construction department during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown props as she visits the set-construction department during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Close
14 / 15
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet of flowers from Zac Barker, one of the actors in Downton Abbey, as she arrives at Ealing Studios to visit the set of the program, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet of flowers from Zac Barker, one of the actors in Downton Abbey, as she arrives at Ealing Studios to visit the set of the program, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet of flowers from Zac Barker, one of the actors in Downton Abbey, as she arrives at Ealing Studios to visit the set of the program, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Offbeat runways

Offbeat runways

Next Slideshows

Offbeat runways

Offbeat runways

Unconventional runways in the fashion world.

11 Mar 2015
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Paris.

11 Mar 2015
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week.

11 Mar 2015
Fashion at the Chanel Cafe

Fashion at the Chanel Cafe

Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into "Brasserie Gabrielle".

10 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures