The Eiffel Tower
Tourists take photographs at the Trocadero square, in front of the Eiffel Tower during a rainy summer day in Paris, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Tourists take photographs at the Trocadero square, in front of the Eiffel Tower during a rainy summer day in Paris, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Tourists wait on line at the bottom of the Eiffel tower in Paris June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tourists wait on line at the bottom of the Eiffel tower in Paris June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) flies in front of the Eiffel tower as part of the traditional Bastille day military parade, in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) flies in front of the Eiffel tower as part of the traditional Bastille day military parade, in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fans celebrate as they gather for Paris Saint-Germain players before they received the French Championship trophy at Trocadero square in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 13, 2013. Fans later broke security barriers and clashed with police. ...more
Fans celebrate as they gather for Paris Saint-Germain players before they received the French Championship trophy at Trocadero square in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 13, 2013. Fans later broke security barriers and clashed with police. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy waves to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel...more
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy waves to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The pack of riders cycles on the banks of the Seine river past the Eiffel Tower during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The pack of riders cycles on the banks of the Seine river past the Eiffel Tower during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy near the Eiffel Tower in Paris after winning against Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy near the Eiffel Tower in Paris after winning against Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Revellers celebrate the New Year by watching the Eiffel tower in Paris January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Revellers celebrate the New Year by watching the Eiffel tower in Paris January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Participants dance as they attend a flash mob near the Eiffel Tower during a celebration for the 85th birthday of Peyo, the creator of the Smurfs, on "Global Smurfs Day" in Paris, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Participants dance as they attend a flash mob near the Eiffel Tower during a celebration for the 85th birthday of Peyo, the creator of the Smurfs, on "Global Smurfs Day" in Paris, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The Eiffel Tower casts its shadow on the Seine River next to the Iena bridge and the Trocadero square in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Eiffel Tower casts its shadow on the Seine River next to the Iena bridge and the Trocadero square in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Children enjoy the snow in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 8, 2010 as winter weather and sub-freezing temperatures continue in northern France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Children enjoy the snow in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 8, 2010 as winter weather and sub-freezing temperatures continue in northern France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People attend a concert held at the Champ de Mars, as part of celebrations for the annual Bastille Day, in Paris July 14, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People attend a concert held at the Champ de Mars, as part of celebrations for the annual Bastille Day, in Paris July 14, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soldiers stand by tourists as they patrol near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soldiers stand by tourists as they patrol near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France soccer team supporters carry French flags in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris July 5, 2006, after the team defeated Portugal in their World Cup 2006 semi-final. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France soccer team supporters carry French flags in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris July 5, 2006, after the team defeated Portugal in their World Cup 2006 semi-final. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Pro-Tibet activists hold placards and Tibetan flags as they attend a demonstration in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris November 4, 2010 to protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao in France. Chinese President Hu Jintao starts a...more
Pro-Tibet activists hold placards and Tibetan flags as they attend a demonstration in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris November 4, 2010 to protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao in France. Chinese President Hu Jintao starts a three-day visit in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A tourist takes a picture of the Eiffel tower as he visits the Trocadero square in Paris November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A tourist takes a picture of the Eiffel tower as he visits the Trocadero square in Paris November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Patron saint of the unemployed
Spanish Catholics pray to Saint Cajetan, and by doing so, believe they will have bread and work for the following year.
Dancing with horses
Cavalia's "Odysseo" reveals its Boston-area performance, featuring 63 horses and 47 human artists.
Heat wave in China
A high temperature alerts were issued as a record-setting summer heat wave continued to bake most parts of south China.
A year of Curiosity
One year ago, the Mars Curiosity rover landed on the red planet, and has been capturing images ever since.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.