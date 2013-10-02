Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 2, 2013 | 2:00am BST

The elderly boom

<p>Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest line up before a parade in Sao Palo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest line up before a parade in Sao Palo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest line up before a parade in Sao Palo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
1 / 27
<p>Aruna Gokhale (L), 81, watches as her husband Vidyadhar Gokhale, 84, plays guitar in their flat at the Athashri retirement village in Baner, on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Pune, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Aruna Gokhale (L), 81, watches as her husband Vidyadhar Gokhale, 84, plays guitar in their flat at the Athashri retirement village in Baner, on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Pune, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Aruna Gokhale (L), 81, watches as her husband Vidyadhar Gokhale, 84, plays guitar in their flat at the Athashri retirement village in Baner, on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Pune, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 27
<p>Chelsea pensioners toast the birth of a baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Chelsea pensioners toast the birth of a baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Chelsea pensioners toast the birth of a baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
3 / 27
<p>Joseph Leder (L), aged 77, a retired iron ore miner at the Algrange mine, talks with his retired colleague Ernest Niessen in front of a wall fresco representing the work of iron miners next to their homes in Algrange near Florange, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Joseph Leder (L), aged 77, a retired iron ore miner at the Algrange mine, talks with his retired colleague Ernest Niessen in front of a wall fresco representing the work of iron miners next to their homes in Algrange near Florange, May 18, 2013....more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Joseph Leder (L), aged 77, a retired iron ore miner at the Algrange mine, talks with his retired colleague Ernest Niessen in front of a wall fresco representing the work of iron miners next to their homes in Algrange near Florange, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
4 / 27
<p>A retired woman uses a cane as she takes a walk in Enghien-les-Bains, north of Paris, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A retired woman uses a cane as she takes a walk in Enghien-les-Bains, north of Paris, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A retired woman uses a cane as she takes a walk in Enghien-les-Bains, north of Paris, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
5 / 27
<p>Gao Yinyu, 77, does his morning exercise before swimming in Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 6, 2013. Gao said he exercises everyday irrespective of the weather to keep himself fit since he retired as a teacher a few years ago. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Gao Yinyu, 77, does his morning exercise before swimming in Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 6, 2013. Gao said he exercises everyday irrespective of the weather to keep himself fit since he retired as a teacher a few years ago....more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Gao Yinyu, 77, does his morning exercise before swimming in Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 6, 2013. Gao said he exercises everyday irrespective of the weather to keep himself fit since he retired as a teacher a few years ago. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 27
<p>Jeralean Talley (C) is helped down the aisle by members of her church as she celebrates her 114th birthday, making her the oldest living person in America, in Inkster, Michigan May 26, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook</p>

Jeralean Talley (C) is helped down the aisle by members of her church as she celebrates her 114th birthday, making her the oldest living person in America, in Inkster, Michigan May 26, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Jeralean Talley (C) is helped down the aisle by members of her church as she celebrates her 114th birthday, making her the oldest living person in America, in Inkster, Michigan May 26, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

Close
7 / 27
<p>A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. Russia marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year on May 9. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin</p>

A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. Russia marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. Russia marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year on May 9. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

Close
8 / 27
<p>Walking aid chairs are parked outside the residence's chapel as inhabitants attend the church service in a nursing home in Hanover January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Walking aid chairs are parked outside the residence's chapel as inhabitants attend the church service in a nursing home in Hanover January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Walking aid chairs are parked outside the residence's chapel as inhabitants attend the church service in a nursing home in Hanover January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
9 / 27
<p>Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 27
<p>An elderly man feeds pigeons in St James's Park in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

An elderly man feeds pigeons in St James's Park in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

An elderly man feeds pigeons in St James's Park in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
11 / 27
<p>Enthusiasts gather to drink medovukha, an alcholic honey based drink similar to mead, during a meeting of the Honey Club in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Enthusiasts gather to drink medovukha, an alcholic honey based drink similar to mead, during a meeting of the Honey Club in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Enthusiasts gather to drink medovukha, an alcholic honey based drink similar to mead, during a meeting of the Honey Club in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
12 / 27
<p>A pair of elderly couples view the ocean and waves along the beach in La Jolla, California March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A pair of elderly couples view the ocean and waves along the beach in La Jolla, California March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A pair of elderly couples view the ocean and waves along the beach in La Jolla, California March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 27
<p>Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 27
<p>Agustin Gabarri (L) talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Agustin Gabarri (L) talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Agustin Gabarri (L) talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
15 / 27
<p>Fashionistas pose for photographs in front of a homeless man outside Moynihan Station following a showing of the Rag &amp; Bone Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fashionistas pose for photographs in front of a homeless man outside Moynihan Station following a showing of the Rag & Bone Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Fashionistas pose for photographs in front of a homeless man outside Moynihan Station following a showing of the Rag & Bone Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 27
<p>A woman makes her way by as people make a transaction at an ATM machine outside a National Bank branch in central Athens May 29, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman makes her way by as people make a transaction at an ATM machine outside a National Bank branch in central Athens May 29, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A woman makes her way by as people make a transaction at an ATM machine outside a National Bank branch in central Athens May 29, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
17 / 27
<p>A woman rests under a tree in a church yard during the Lent period before Easter in Mekele, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A woman rests under a tree in a church yard during the Lent period before Easter in Mekele, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A woman rests under a tree in a church yard during the Lent period before Easter in Mekele, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
18 / 27
<p>Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
19 / 27
<p>Holocaust survivor Betty Stein, 92, (R) is helped by coach Irina Jestkova as she plays ping pong at a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia at the Arthur Gilbert table tennis center in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Holocaust survivor Betty Stein, 92, (R) is helped by coach Irina Jestkova as she plays ping pong at a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia at the Arthur Gilbert table tennis center in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Holocaust survivor Betty Stein, 92, (R) is helped by coach Irina Jestkova as she plays ping pong at a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia at the Arthur Gilbert table tennis center in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 27
<p>An elderly woman smiles while joking with a nurse during her lunch at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An elderly woman smiles while joking with a nurse during her lunch at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

An elderly woman smiles while joking with a nurse during her lunch at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
21 / 27
<p>Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 27
<p>A man pauses to relax as members of the public walk past heavily armed members of a New York Police Department Hercules team in outside of Penn Station in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man pauses to relax as members of the public walk past heavily armed members of a New York Police Department Hercules team in outside of Penn Station in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A man pauses to relax as members of the public walk past heavily armed members of a New York Police Department Hercules team in outside of Penn Station in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 27
<p>An elderly woman from the Dogon tribe walks through the village of Nomburi at the foot of a towering escarpment in Mali's remote Dogon region, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

An elderly woman from the Dogon tribe walks through the village of Nomburi at the foot of a towering escarpment in Mali's remote Dogon region, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

An elderly woman from the Dogon tribe walks through the village of Nomburi at the foot of a towering escarpment in Mali's remote Dogon region, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
24 / 27
<p>Tea Party activists attend a rally in the New York City suburb of New City, New York, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tea Party activists attend a rally in the New York City suburb of New City, New York, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Tea Party activists attend a rally in the New York City suburb of New City, New York, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
25 / 27
<p>An elderly woman exercises with wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

An elderly woman exercises with wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

An elderly woman exercises with wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
26 / 27
<p>A woman pays her respects in front of the gravestone of her son who died for the country, at the national cemetery in Seoul, June 5, 2013, on the eve of South Korea's Memorial Day to commemorate fallen patriots. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman pays her respects in front of the gravestone of her son who died for the country, at the national cemetery in Seoul, June 5, 2013, on the eve of South Korea's Memorial Day to commemorate fallen patriots. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A woman pays her respects in front of the gravestone of her son who died for the country, at the national cemetery in Seoul, June 5, 2013, on the eve of South Korea's Memorial Day to commemorate fallen patriots. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Catwalk creations and designs at Paris fashion week.

03 Oct 2013
Crackdown on Golden Dawn

Crackdown on Golden Dawn

The Greek government said it would present a bill targeting racist hate speech, part of a crackdown on the far-right Golden Dawn party after the killing of an...

01 Oct 2013
What will be shut down?

What will be shut down?

A look at the government branches and services that would be affected by a shutdown.

01 Oct 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

A look at our top photos for the past week.

28 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures