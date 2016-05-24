Edition:
The end of Idomeni

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015

Syrian refugees sit behind barbed wire as they wait to cross into Macedonia at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015

A Syrian refugee closes his family's tent at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015

Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015

A Greek policeman pushes refugees behind a barrier at Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015

A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015

Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015

Syrian refugees are reflected in a puddle as they wait for their turn to enter Macedonia at Greece's border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, GREECE
Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015

A migrant girl holds her toys as Macedonian policemen block migrants at the Greek-Macedonian borders, near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015

Stranded Iranian migrants on hunger strike, some with their lips sewn together, sit on rail tracks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015

A stranded Muslim migrant conducts his morning prayer inside a UNHCR tent at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015

A stranded Moroccan migrant is aided by first aid personnel after being electrocuted at the rail tracks next to the Greek-Macedonian borders, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015

A stranded migrant reacts in front of a Macedonian police cordon as they clash after a migrant was electrocuted and badly burned when he climbed on top of a train wagon, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015

A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, GREECE
Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015

A stranded migrant holds a placard in front of a Greek police cordon at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, GREECE
Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016

Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016

Afghan migrants keep warm in a field as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016

An Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016

A temporarily stranded Syrian refugee carries wood on a field by the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016

Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016

A migrant plays with a baby at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016

A migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, reacts while being photographed at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016

Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
IDOMENI, GREECE
Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei (R) holds a rain cover to protect a Syrian refugee woman from the rain, as she performs in a field, on a piano brought by the artist, near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016

Refugees and migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016

Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016

Refugees sleep inside a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016

Refugees drag another refugee to the police, accusing him of abusing a young girl, at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016

Syrian refugee Radwan Sheikho, 30, is seen among tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016

Two refugees sleep on the railway tracks at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
Idomeni, Greece
Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016

A refguee holds a message, "Thank you EU for closing the border" during a protest asking for the opening of borders at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Kostas Tsironis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016

A refugee (C) sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016

A man looks at the Greek-Macedonian border fence near a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016

Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016

A man sits on the bench at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016

A woman bathes a child at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016

A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

A woman sits with her child after migrants and refugees tried to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

A migrant tries to open a border fence after migrants and refugees tried to open it at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016

A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
IDOMENI, GREECE
Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016

Migrants and refugees scuffle with Greek police after they tried to push a train carriage through a police bus on rail tracks leading to Macedonia at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
IDOMENI, GREECE
Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016

Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
IDOMENI, GREECE
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

A man jokingly presents himself as a TV reporter in front of burning blankets in a field near a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Boys look at tents from a roof of a train station at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

People stand by a damaged car at a train station at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

A man who tried to cross the border takes a rest as he walks back to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

People react as a group of migrants prepare to leave for a different camp, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Kostas Tsironis
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016

Children play on a slide as a rainbow forms overhead at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A refugee boy on a wheelchair passes in front of riot policemen during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Riot policemen walk amidst tents during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

