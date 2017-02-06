The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on...more

Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday, opening up a 800-metre-long crack in its crater and sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. Picture taken July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Close