The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Lava from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano blocks the main national RN 2 road which connects the island from East to South, July 2001. REUTERS/File
Lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on...more
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
The Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts, March 2001. REUTERS/Richard Bouhet
Scientists stand near a lava flow from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, October 2000. REUTERS/Files
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
The moon rises as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
