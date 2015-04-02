The eruptions of Mount Sinabung
A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra April 1, 2015. The volcano was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Mount Gundaling, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Endro Lewa
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A villager runs as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/S Aditya
Mount Sinabung is seen during an eruption from Naman Teran village in Karo district, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Pyroclastic flow glows red during the eruption of Mount Sinabung near Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption at Suka Meriah village in Karo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Workers harvest cabbage as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Jraya village in Karo district, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A long exposure photo shows star trails as Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jraya village in Karo district, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Hot lava from Mount Sinabung volcano hits trees as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A hibiscus flower is seen on an ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Mount Sinabung spews ash as seen from Jraya village in Karo district, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A woman looks on as Mount Sinabung spews ash, as pictured from Sibintun village in Karo district, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A man holds his son while walking on dried corn with Mount Sinabung spewing ash in the background at Sibintun village in Karo district, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Mount Sinabung spews ash as seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Mount Sinabung volcano spews smoke in Suka Nalu village in the district of Tanah Karo, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
