The evolution of Apple
The Apple Power Macintosh in 1994. REUTERS/File
The Apple Newton Message Pad in 1993. REUTERS/File
Apple interim CEO Steve Jobs next to the new iMAC DV Special Edition encased in a clear graphite color and featuring a DVD drive, in 1999. REUTERS/File
Attendees to the Macworld Expo convention self-register on iMac computers at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, in 1999. REUTERS/File
A visitor woman views the new Apple iBook on display at the Singapore Art Museum, in 1999. REUTERS/Simon Thong
Visitors take a close look at the new Apple G4 computer displayed at the World PC Expo near Tokyo, in 1999. REUTERS/Susumu Toshiyuki
Apple CEO Steve Jobs throws the new, lightweight Apple iBook notebook computer up in the air during a press event to introduce it at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, May 1, 2001. REUTERS/File
Apple CEO Steve Jobs demonstrates software at the Macworld Conference and Expo in New York, July 18, 2001. REUTERS/File
Apple's new portable music player, the iPod, an MP3 device that can hold up t 1,000 songs. REUTERS/Handout
Two kids play at children's iMac workstations at the first Apple retail store at Tyson's Corner Mall in McLean, Virginai, May 15, 2001. REUTERS/File
Apple's iMac computer featuring a new 17 inch LCD and a larger capacity iPod MP3 player, in 2002. REUTERS/Chip East
Apple CEO Steve Jobs previewing the latest version of its Mac OS X operating system code-named called Tiger in San Francisco, in 2004. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Customers try out Apple's new operating system Mac OS X v10.4 "Tiger" at the Apple Store in New York, in 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the ROKR, the world's first mobile phone with iTunes, during an event in San Francisco, in 2005. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Apple's new iPod, featuring a 2.5-inch color screen which can display album artwork and photos, and play video, in 2005. REUTERS/Apple
Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up Apple's new Mini Mac computer at the Macworld Conference in San Francisco, January 11, 2005. REUTERS/File
Apple's new iMac G5, in 2006. REUTERS/Handout
Apple's Intel-powered desktop computer, the iMac, January 2006. REUTERS/Handout
Apple's Intel-powered MacBook Pro notebook, one inch thin and weighing 5.6. punds, introduced in January 2006. REUTERS/Handout
Apple CEO Steve Jobs with the iPhone, January 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Surrounded by cheering Apple Store employees, one of the first iPhone buyers leaves the store on Fifth Avenue, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
Apple CEO Steve Jobs is silhouetted as he introduces the new Apple iPod Touch media player in San Francisco, September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The Apple iPod Hi-Fi is introduced, February 2006. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
The new Apple iPod Touch media player during it's introduction in San Francisco, September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Steve Jobs is silhouetted as he introduces the Apple iPod Nano, September 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The redesigned iPod Nano on display for the media in San Francisco, September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple iPod Nanos are seen during an unveiling in San Francisco, September 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A passer-by is reflected in a replica display of the iPhone, June 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Apple CEO Steve Jobs with the MacBook Air during the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco, January 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees wait to answer questions during a preview of the new Apple store in the upper west side of New York, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Employees wait to answer questions during a preview of the new Apple store in the upper west side of New York, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds the new iPad during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Apple CEO Steve Jobs displays Disney Pixar's animated film "Up" on the iPad during the launch of the tablet in San Francisco, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White
A customer holds two iPads and his wallet as he waits in the check out line during the iPad launch at the Apple Store in New York, April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A dedicated iPad station is seen in front of iPod nanos at the Apple store in New York, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hans-Henrik Duessel, from Denmark, displays his old Apple Macintosh Classic computer from 1990 beside his newly purchased iPad after being among the first to purchase the new device in Hamburg, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
A man smokes in front of an Apple's iPad advertisement in Taipei, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People walk near the building of Apple's flagship store in Beijing's Sanlitun Area, which is one of four official Apple stores in China, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tim Cook and Steve Jobs remove their microphones after a news conference at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Kim White
