The execution of Troy Davis
Minister Lynn Hopkins (L) consoles her partner Carolyn Bond after a last minute U.S. Supreme Court appeal was denied at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch request to halt the execution on Wednesday of the Georgia death row inmate who was convicted of murdering...more
Minister Lynn Hopkins (L) consoles her partner Carolyn Bond after a last minute U.S. Supreme Court appeal was denied at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch request to halt the execution on Wednesday of the Georgia death row inmate who was convicted of murdering a police officer in a high-profile death penalty case. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis hug and cry after a last minute U.S. Supreme Court appeal was denied at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis hug and cry after a last minute U.S. Supreme Court appeal was denied at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of Troy Davis chant in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. The U.S. state of Georgia executed Davis on Wednesday in a case that drew international attention because of claims by his advocates that he may have been innocent. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of Troy Davis chant in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. The U.S. state of Georgia executed Davis on Wednesday in a case that drew international attention because of claims by his advocates that he may have been innocent. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Members of the law enforcement line up in front of supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis after some activists became rowdy at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Members of the law enforcement line up in front of supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis after some activists became rowdy at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A supporter of convicted killer Troy Davis sobs on the ground in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A supporter of convicted killer Troy Davis sobs on the ground in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Protestors display banners in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Protestors display banners in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Members of the law enforcement line up in front of supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis after some activists became rowdy at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Members of the law enforcement line up in front of supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis after some activists became rowdy at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Martina Correia, sister of convicted killer Troy Davis, listens as an unidentified family member speaks to her at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Martina Correia, sister of convicted killer Troy Davis, listens as an unidentified family member speaks to her at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
James McMenamin, wearing a T-shirt in support of murdered police officer Mark MacPhail, stands in a separate protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
James McMenamin, wearing a T-shirt in support of murdered police officer Mark MacPhail, stands in a separate protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Vizion Jones, with the National Action Network, demonstrates in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Vizion Jones, with the National Action Network, demonstrates in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Georgia State Patrol and other security officers stand in front of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison, where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection, in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Georgia State Patrol and other security officers stand in front of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison, where convicted killer Troy Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection, in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A protester spreads out sheets collecting handprints and signatures during a rally to show support for death row inmate Troy Davis at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
A protester spreads out sheets collecting handprints and signatures during a rally to show support for death row inmate Troy Davis at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Patricia Watkins of The Watkins Group, who has a son in a Georgia prison, holds a sign protesting the execution of convicted killer Troy Davis in front of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison, where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection, in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Patricia Watkins of The Watkins Group, who has a son in a Georgia prison, holds a sign protesting the execution of convicted killer Troy Davis in front of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison, where Davis is set to be executed by lethal injection, in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis CS)
Protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis CS)
Protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Chris Brown of Atlanta holds a placard as protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Chris Brown of Atlanta holds a placard as protesters show their support for death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Ebenezer Baptist church Pastor Raphael Warnock (L) speaks next to Amnesty International campaign director Laura Moye during a news conference after the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency for convicted killer Troy Davis in Atlanta, Georgia September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Ebenezer Baptist church Pastor Raphael Warnock (L) speaks next to Amnesty International campaign director Laura Moye during a news conference after the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency for convicted killer Troy Davis in Atlanta, Georgia September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Taliba Broomfield protests the scheduled execution of death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Taliba Broomfield protests the scheduled execution of death row inmate Troy Davis during a rally at the capitol in Atlanta September 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Steven Marsh, legal team member for death row inmate Troy Davis, finishes speaking to the press after the defense portion of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles clemency hearing for Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Steven Marsh, legal team member for death row inmate Troy Davis, finishes speaking to the press after the defense portion of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles clemency hearing for Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Protesters sing "We Shall Overcome" outside the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles while a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis goes on inside in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Protesters sing "We Shall Overcome" outside the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles while a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis goes on inside in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
A Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles law enforcement officer stands guard during a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
A Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles law enforcement officer stands guard during a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Kimberly Davis (2nd L) gets seated for a Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles clemency hearing for her brother Troy Davis, a death row inmate, in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Kimberly Davis (2nd L) gets seated for a Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles clemency hearing for her brother Troy Davis, a death row inmate, in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Supporters take part in a vigil for death row inmate Troy Davis outside the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles before the start of a clemency hearing for Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Supporters take part in a vigil for death row inmate Troy Davis outside the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles before the start of a clemency hearing for Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Members of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles get seated for a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Members of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles get seated for a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Amnesty International volunteers including Jen Marlowe (front) of Seattle, deliver signed petitions to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles before the start of a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Amnesty International volunteers including Jen Marlowe (front) of Seattle, deliver signed petitions to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles before the start of a clemency hearing for death row inmate Troy Davis in Atlanta September 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Georgia Department of Corrections handout photo of death row inmate Troy Davis. REUTERS/Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout
Georgia Department of Corrections handout photo of death row inmate Troy Davis. REUTERS/Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout