Edition:
United Kingdom

The extreme poor of Mexico

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Dust rises from the mountains surrounding San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1 presidential vote. The election winner, Enrique Pena Nieto, has said he will bring jobs, education and clean water to wide swaths of the country where poverty is a stubborn reminder of...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Dust rises from the mountains surrounding San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1 presidential vote. The election winner, Enrique Pena Nieto, has said he will bring jobs, education and clean water to wide swaths of the country where poverty is a stubborn reminder of successive governments' failure to unlock Mexico's full economic potential. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
1 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Girls sit together at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. Nearly 90 percent of people in this ramshackle settlement live on less than the 684 pesos ($51.54 USD) a month, which CONEVAL, the government's social development agency, uses as its benchmark for "extreme poverty". REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Girls sit together at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. Nearly 90 percent of people in this ramshackle settlement live on less than the 684 pesos ($51.54 USD) a month, which CONEVAL, the government's social development agency, uses as its benchmark for "extreme poverty". REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
2 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Women bake tortillas in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Women bake tortillas in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
3 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

People leave a church after a service in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

People leave a church after a service in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
4 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Girls grind corn to make cornmeal for tortillas at a house in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Girls grind corn to make cornmeal for tortillas at a house in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
5 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

A donkey eats hay next to a broken car in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A donkey eats hay next to a broken car in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
6 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Men play with musical instruments at a home they share with others in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Men play with musical instruments at a home they share with others in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
7 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Girls play in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Girls play in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
8 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man stands on a street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man stands on a street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
9 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

A girl walks on one of the two paved streets in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A girl walks on one of the two paved streets in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
10 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
11 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Women walk in the street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Women walk in the street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
12 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man rests his hands on a table after playing the saxophone in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man rests his hands on a table after playing the saxophone in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
13 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man rings a church bell in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man rings a church bell in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
14 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

A girl sits at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A girl sits at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
15 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

People bleed out a cow, before slaughtering it so that it may be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

People bleed out a cow, before slaughtering it so that it may be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
16 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

A woman collects the blood of a cow, before it is slaughtered for an entire village's consumption, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A woman collects the blood of a cow, before it is slaughtered for an entire village's consumption, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
17 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

A woman stands in her cooking hut in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A woman stands in her cooking hut in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
18 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man walks past two severed knees from a cow which are to be consumed, no parts of the creature is wasted after it was slaughtered during a religious festival, in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man walks past two severed knees from a cow which are to be consumed, no parts of the creature is wasted after it was slaughtered during a religious festival, in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
19 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Girls sit next to buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas at the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Girls sit next to buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas at the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
20 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Buckets filled with cow blood, which have been saved for an entire village's consumption, are seen in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Buckets filled with cow blood, which have been saved for an entire village's consumption, are seen in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
21 / 22
Thursday, July 26, 2012

Men stand near pieces of cow meat hanging by trees, to be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Men stand near pieces of cow meat hanging by trees, to be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
22 / 22

The extreme poor of Mexico

The extreme poor of Mexico Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Traffic psychologists

Traffic psychologists
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »