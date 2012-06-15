Edition:
The Falklands: 30 years later

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man hangs a Falklands flag in Stanley June 14, 2012, during commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War. The tiny Falkland Islands will ask 3,000 inhabitants whether they want to stay part of Britain's self-governing overseas territories in a referendum designed to outflank Argentina's sovereignty claims to the South Atlantic archipelago. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man hangs a Falklands flag in Stanley June 14, 2012, during commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War. The tiny Falkland Islands will ask 3,000 inhabitants whether they want to stay part of Britain's self-governing overseas territories in a referendum designed to outflank Argentina's sovereignty claims to the South Atlantic archipelago. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

A child waves a Falklands flag in Stanley June 14, 2012, during commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

A child waves a Falklands flag in Stanley June 14, 2012, during commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

Local residents and British Falklands War veterans gather to pay homage to the British soldiers who died during the conflict at the San Carlos cemetery in the Falklands Islands June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

Local residents and British Falklands War veterans gather to pay homage to the British soldiers who died during the conflict at the San Carlos cemetery in the Falklands Islands June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

A worker cleans at the Liberation Monument dedicated to British soldiers who died during the 1982 South Atlantic War between Argentina and Britain in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

A worker cleans at the Liberation Monument dedicated to British soldiers who died during the 1982 South Atlantic War between Argentina and Britain in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veterans Hugo Romero (R) and Walter Sarverry walk next to a "Welcome to the Falkland Islands" sign in Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veterans Hugo Romero (R) and Walter Sarverry walk next to a "Welcome to the Falkland Islands" sign in Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veteran Marcelo Postonia talks on a cellular phone as he sits next to the cannon he used during the conflict near Port Stanley, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veteran Marcelo Postonia talks on a cellular phone as he sits next to the cannon he used during the conflict near Port Stanley, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Sue Howatt carries carrots she picked from her orchard in her home's backyard in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Sue Howatt carries carrots she picked from her orchard in her home's backyard in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Workers clean the area of the Malvina Hotel in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

Workers clean the area of the Malvina Hotel in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

A woman shops at the West Store supermarket in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A woman shops at the West Store supermarket in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Sheep are seen in a minefield in Goose Green, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Sheep are seen in a minefield in Goose Green, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A bird flies over snow-covered rocks near Stanley, Falkland Islands June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

A bird flies over snow-covered rocks near Stanley, Falkland Islands June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich walks among the tombstones Darwin cemetery, where Argentine soldiers who died during the conflict were buried, west of Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich walks among the tombstones Darwin cemetery, where Argentine soldiers who died during the conflict were buried, west of Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veterans have their picture taken at a memorial site for British soldiers who died during the conflict on Wireless Ridge, near Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veterans have their picture taken at a memorial site for British soldiers who died during the conflict on Wireless Ridge, near Port Stanley, in this picture taken March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Tourists stand along Ross Road in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

Tourists stand along Ross Road in Stanley, Falkland Islands June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, June 15, 2012

A sign to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a store window in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A sign to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a store window in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Farmers look at bulls for sale in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Farmers look at bulls for sale in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A house with the Union Jack flag painted on the roof is seen in Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A house with the Union Jack flag painted on the roof is seen in Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A British military Hercules plane flies over Goose Green, near Port Stanley March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A British military Hercules plane flies over Goose Green, near Port Stanley March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Tourists get into a double decker bus in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Tourists get into a double decker bus in Port Stanley March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A woman (2nd R) barbeques beef and sausages for farmers at a sheep auction in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A woman (2nd R) barbeques beef and sausages for farmers at a sheep auction in Saladero, west of Port Stanley, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A tombstone bearing the phrase "Argentine soldier only known by God" is seen at the Argentine cemetery in Darwin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A tombstone bearing the phrase "Argentine soldier only known by God" is seen at the Argentine cemetery in Darwin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A military vehicle turns on Ross road in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A military vehicle turns on Ross road in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A car with the Union Jack painted on the roof passes by in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A car with the Union Jack painted on the roof passes by in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

The Veendam cruise ship, of Holland America Line, is seen off the shore of Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

The Veendam cruise ship, of Holland America Line, is seen off the shore of Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Crosses placed to pay homage to fallen British servicemen of the Falklands War are seen at the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Crosses placed to pay homage to fallen British servicemen of the Falklands War are seen at the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veterans walk on Blue Beach, where the British forces landed to retake the Falkland Islands during the conflict, in San Carlos, in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veterans walk on Blue Beach, where the British forces landed to retake the Falkland Islands during the conflict, in San Carlos, in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Tour guide Toni Smith shows military ammunition shells found on a battle field in Wireless Ridge left during the conflict, near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. Diplomatic tensions between Argentina and Britain have been rising in the runup to the 30th anniversary of the war they fought over the islands. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Tour guide Toni Smith shows military ammunition shells found on a battle field in Wireless Ridge left during the conflict, near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. Diplomatic tensions between Argentina and Britain have been rising in the runup to the 30th anniversary of the war they fought over the islands. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Tourists check out a Port Stanley map at the Falkland Islands visitors information centre in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Tourists check out a Port Stanley map at the Falkland Islands visitors information centre in Port Stanley, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Seagulls perch on a pier in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Seagulls perch on a pier in Port Stanley, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Willy Bowles (C) directs school children to cross a street in Port Stanley March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Willy Bowles (C) directs school children to cross a street in Port Stanley March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A car is parked with a banner behind the windshield that reads "We are British and proud" in Port Stanley March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A car is parked with a banner behind the windshield that reads "We are British and proud" in Port Stanley March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich looks at a picture of himself and other soldiers at the site where it was taken during the conflict near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Argentine Falklands War veteran Jorge Bratulich looks at a picture of himself and other soldiers at the site where it was taken during the conflict near Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A Mini Cooper with the Union Jack flag painted on its roof is seen parked across the street from The Falkland Islands Company in Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

A Mini Cooper with the Union Jack flag painted on its roof is seen parked across the street from The Falkland Islands Company in Port Stanley March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Port Stanley is seen from Wireless Ridge March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Port Stanley is seen from Wireless Ridge March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Pedestrians walk by the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 15, 2012

Pedestrians walk by the Liberation Monument in Port Stanley March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The Falklands: 30 years later

