Pictures | Thu Sep 3, 2015 | 7:41pm BST

The family of Aylan Kurdi

Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. The family of Aylan, a Syrian toddler whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing the war-torn town of Kobani, one of their relatives told a Canadian newspaper. A photograph of the tiny body of three-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday, spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees. His 5-year-old brother Galip and mother Rehan, 35, also died after their boat capsized while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos. His father, Abdullah, was found semi-conscious and taken to hospital near Bodrum, according to Turkey's Sabah newspaper. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. The family of Aylan, a Syrian toddler whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing the war-torn town of Kobani, one of their relatives told a Canadian newspaper. A photograph of the tiny body of three-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday, spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees. His 5-year-old brother Galip and mother Rehan, 35, also died after their boat capsized while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos. His father, Abdullah, was found semi-conscious and taken to hospital near Bodrum, according to Turkey's Sabah newspaper. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Tima Kurdi, sister of Syrian refugee Abdullah Kurdi whose sons Aylan and Galip and wife Rehan were among 12 people who drowned in Turkey trying to reach Greece, cries while speaking to the media outside her home in Coquitlam, British Columbia September 3, 2015. A photograph of the tiny body of 3-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday and featured on front pages on Thursday, spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Tima Kurdi, sister of Syrian refugee Abdullah Kurdi whose sons Aylan and Galip and wife Rehan were among 12 people who drowned in Turkey trying to reach Greece, cries while speaking to the media outside her home in Coquitlam, British Columbia September 3, 2015. A photograph of the tiny body of 3-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday and featured on front pages on Thursday, spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Tima Kurdi, sister of Syrian refugee Abdullah Kurdi whose sons Aylan and Galip and wife Rehan were among 12 people who drowned in Turkey trying to reach Greece, cries while speaking to the media outside her home in Coquitlam, British Columbia September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Tima Kurdi, sister of Syrian refugee Abdullah Kurdi whose sons Aylan and Galip and wife Rehan were among 12 people who drowned in Turkey trying to reach Greece, cries while speaking to the media outside her home in Coquitlam, British Columbia September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, is comforted by an unidentified man as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, is comforted by an unidentified man as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Abdullah Kurdi (C), father of three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, waits in front of a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Abdullah Kurdi (C), father of three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, waits in front of a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Abdullah Kurdi (C), father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Abdullah Kurdi (C), father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A morgue employee places coffins containing the bodies of drowned Syrian migrants into a vehicle to transport them to the airport in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A morgue employee places coffins containing the bodies of drowned Syrian migrants into a vehicle to transport them to the airport in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
