Pictures | Tue Oct 21, 2014 | 3:45am BST

The fashion of Oscar de la Renta

Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in The Master, has her Oscar de la Renta dress adjusted by an assistant as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in The Master, has her Oscar de la Renta dress adjusted by an assistant as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in The Master, has her Oscar de la Renta dress adjusted by an assistant as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar De La Renta 2011 collection. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Oscar De La Renta 2011 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta 2011 collection. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 2, 2011.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 3, 2010.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedfor

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedfor
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Jennifer Garner, dressed in Oscar de la Renta, at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jennifer Garner, dressed in Oscar de la Renta, at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Jennifer Garner, dressed in Oscar de la Renta, at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2009 Oscar De La Renta fall collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2009 Oscar De La Renta fall collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
2009 Oscar De La Renta fall collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.

20 Oct 2014
Alternative Miss World

Alternative Miss World

The Alternative Miss World competition is open to entrants of any gender or nationality.

20 Oct 2014
Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

16 Oct 2014
Comic-Con NY

Comic-Con NY

Costumed characters at Comic-Con in New York.

09 Oct 2014

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

