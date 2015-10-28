Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 28, 2015 | 9:40pm GMT

The female Kurds fighting ISIS

A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter sleeps at a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter sleeps at a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter sleeps at a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
1 / 25
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses, which were freed by them from Islamic State fighters, in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses, which were freed by them from Islamic State fighters, in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses, which were freed by them from Islamic State fighters, in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
2 / 25
Female Kurdish Peshmerga take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Azad lashkari

Female Kurdish Peshmerga take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Azad lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Female Kurdish Peshmerga take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Azad lashkari
Close
3 / 25
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
4 / 25
The painted nails of a Kurdish Peshmerga female fighter are seen as she holds her gun during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The painted nails of a Kurdish Peshmerga female fighter are seen as she holds her gun during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
The painted nails of a Kurdish Peshmerga female fighter are seen as she holds her gun during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 25
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 25
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 25
Female Kurdish Peshmerga take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's visit at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Azad lashkari

Female Kurdish Peshmerga take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's visit at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Azad lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Female Kurdish Peshmerga take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's visit at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Azad lashkari
Close
8 / 25
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) as she participates in a military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) as she participates in a military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) as she participates in a military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 25
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) play table tennis as part of their recreational activities at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) play table tennis as part of their recreational activities at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) play table tennis as part of their recreational activities at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
10 / 25
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they walk in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they walk in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they walk in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 25
Kurdish female fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) weave together ribbons, bearing the colors of the YPG flag, in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after they said they retook control of the area from the Islamic State, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish female fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) weave together ribbons, bearing the colors of the YPG flag, in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after they said they retook control of the area from the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Kurdish female fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) weave together ribbons, bearing the colors of the YPG flag, in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after they said they retook control of the area from the Islamic State, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 25
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) attend military training near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) attend military training near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) attend military training near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
13 / 25
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters sit with a Yazidi family, including a member of YBS (R), near their base in Sinjar, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters sit with a Yazidi family, including a member of YBS (R), near their base in Sinjar, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters sit with a Yazidi family, including a member of YBS (R), near their base in Sinjar, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
14 / 25
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 25
Armed Kurdish female fighters from People's Protection Units (YPG) talk to each other in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after the YPG said they retook control of the area from the Islamic State, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Armed Kurdish female fighters from People's Protection Units (YPG) talk to each other in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after the YPG said they retook control of the area from the Islamic State, May 21, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Armed Kurdish female fighters from People's Protection Units (YPG) talk to each other in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after the YPG said they retook control of the area from the Islamic State, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 25
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) participate in military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) participate in military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) participate in military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 25
Female Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters cook at the silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Female Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters cook at the silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Female Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters cook at the silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 25
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands outside a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands outside a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands outside a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
19 / 25
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) plays on a swing at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) plays on a swing at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) plays on a swing at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
20 / 25
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters discuss tactics to reach a position which had been hit by Islamic State car bombs in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters discuss tactics to reach a position which had been hit by Islamic State car bombs in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters discuss tactics to reach a position which had been hit by Islamic State car bombs in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
21 / 25
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses which were freed from Islamic State fighters in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses which were freed from Islamic State fighters in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses which were freed from Islamic State fighters in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
22 / 25
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) participate in a military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) participate in a military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) participate in a military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 25
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures while using a walkie-talkie, in Qamishli countryside September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures while using a walkie-talkie, in Qamishli countryside September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures while using a walkie-talkie, in Qamishli countryside September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
24 / 25
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
North Korea's architecture

North Korea's architecture

Next Slideshows

North Korea's architecture

North Korea's architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers, epic monuments and thatched-roof buildings in the reclusive state.

28 Oct 2015
Beware the wave

Beware the wave

Dodging giant tidal waves in China.

28 Oct 2015
Flashback: Boots on the ground in Iraq

Flashback: Boots on the ground in Iraq

A look back at the U.S. involvement in the Iraq War as the government weighs its options on confronting Islamic State.

28 Oct 2015
Schooling Syria

Schooling Syria

A look inside schools across the war-ravaged nation.

28 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures