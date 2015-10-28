The female Kurds fighting ISIS

Kurdish female fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) weave together ribbons, bearing the colors of the YPG flag, in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after they said they retook control of the area from the...more

Kurdish female fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) weave together ribbons, bearing the colors of the YPG flag, in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after they said they retook control of the area from the Islamic State, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Close