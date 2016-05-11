Edition:
The final three

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Donald Trump departs a campaign rally in Eugene, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to Communications Workers of America (CWA) workers striking against Verizon in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Donald Trump points to a supporter as he leaves a campaign event in an airplane hanger in Rome. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton listens to her introduction at a campaign event in La Crosse, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Donald Trump arrives for a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives at her Super Tuesday primary night party in Miami. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Bernie Sanders takes the stage at a campaign rally in a hockey rink at Monroe Community College in Rochester. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Donald Trump talks with the media as he stops in for breakfast at Miss Katie's Diner, while campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane (L) and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Donald Trump reacts to an answer his wife Melania gives during an interview on NBC's "Today" show in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as she rallies with supporters at an outdoor plaza in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A man holds a "Make America Great Again" hat as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he speaks during a campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a selfie with the audience at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Prairie, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs at the end of a campaign rally in Eugene, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A campaign supporter reacts to meeting Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally in the Hall of Fame Pavilion at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A boy holds up a written sign that reads "Bernie Will Be a Good President" as Sanders speaks at a campaign rally at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Eugene, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton cheers as she drinks a beer at a local bar during a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
The Empire State Building is seen in the background from Transmitter Park as Bernie Sanders gestures during a campaign rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Werner Enterprises Hangar in Omaha, Nebraska. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in the borough of Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Bernie Sanders addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
