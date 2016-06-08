The first lady

Edition:
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. Clinton declared herself the Democratic Party nominee, saying she had made history as the first woman to lead a major party in a race for the White House. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters hug as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Hillary Clinton hugs her husband while speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters gather to hear Hillary Clinton speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Hillary Clinton greets supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Hillary Clinton speaks during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters write on themselves as they wait to enter a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Chelsea and Bill listen as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Hillary Clinton waves as she stands onstage with her husband after speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters cheer as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A volunteer holds a sign directing supporters towards the entrance of a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

