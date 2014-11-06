The floating village
An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment in Puno November 5, 2014. The Uros islands are a group of 70 man-made totora reed...more
Andean actors sail in a totora raft during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the...more
Andean actors perform during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean actor holds a golden staff during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andeans prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man and a child stand at the top of a tower in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean woman decorates a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andeans prepare their boats at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man prepares a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean girl walks in front of her home, a straw hut, at a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man rows a boat next to the shores of Uros islands at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man eats outside his straw house in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Next Slideshows
Coming ashore
Migrants come ashore amid beachgoers on Spain's Canary Islands.
Catalonia - the consultation of citizens
The wealthy region of Catalonia last month dropped plans for a non-binding referendum on independence from Spain after a court declared such a vote against the...
Guy Fawkes Night
Protesters around the world take part in the Million Mask March organized by Anonymous.
The youngest most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's youngest most powerful people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.