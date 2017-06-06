Edition:
The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi military armoured fighting vehicle drives past a burning Iraqi military truck after it was hit by Islamic State militants during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Iraqi military tank is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Civilians look at a member of Iraqi military forces inside a vehicle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi Federal Police gesture as they return to their position to fight the Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Destroyed buildings are seen in the background as an Iraqi national flag flutters at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A captain of the Iraqi Federal police makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of Iraqi military forces rest, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke rises from clashes in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi Federal police carry their gear at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the Iraqi Federal police rest next to a wall at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke rises over western Mosul as Iraqi forces continue their offensive against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the Iraqi Federal police are seen at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi rapid response makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A wounded displaced Iraqi man who fled from clashes, carries his child in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Wounded displaced Iraqi children who fled from clashes get treatment in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people who fled from clashes are pictured in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A military vehicle of Iraqi rapid response forces is seen in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Smoke rises from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

