The future of flight
A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA
A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA
The X-51A Waverider under the wing of a B-52 Stratobomber. The X-51A WaveRider, is an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph (5,793 kph). REUTERS/US Air Force
The X-51A Waverider in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force
DARPAs Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2), an unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip2 (VSS Enterprise) glides toward Earth on its first test flight after being released from its WhiteKnight2 mothership (VMS Eve) over Mojave, California, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Greenberg-Virgin Galactic
An EADS Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
