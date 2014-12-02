Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 2, 2014 | 11:35pm GMT

The future of flight

A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2007
A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA
Close
1 / 9
A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA

A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA
Close
2 / 9
The X-51A Waverider under the wing of a B-52 Stratobomber. The X-51A WaveRider, is an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph (5,793 kph). REUTERS/US Air Force

The X-51A Waverider under the wing of a B-52 Stratobomber. The X-51A WaveRider, is an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph (5,793 kph). REUTERS/US Air Force

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
The X-51A Waverider under the wing of a B-52 Stratobomber. The X-51A WaveRider, is an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph (5,793 kph). REUTERS/US Air Force
Close
3 / 9
The X-51A Waverider in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force

The X-51A Waverider in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
The X-51A Waverider in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force
Close
4 / 9
DARPAs Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2), an unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA

DARPAs Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2), an unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2011
DARPAs Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2), an unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA
Close
5 / 9
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA

The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2012
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA
Close
6 / 9
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip2 (VSS Enterprise) glides toward Earth on its first test flight after being released from its WhiteKnight2 mothership (VMS Eve) over Mojave, California, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Greenberg-Virgin Galactic

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip2 (VSS Enterprise) glides toward Earth on its first test flight after being released from its WhiteKnight2 mothership (VMS Eve) over Mojave, California, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Greenberg-Virgin Galactic

Reuters / Sunday, October 10, 2010
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip2 (VSS Enterprise) glides toward Earth on its first test flight after being released from its WhiteKnight2 mothership (VMS Eve) over Mojave, California, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Greenberg-Virgin Galactic
Close
7 / 9
An EADS Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

An EADS Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2007
An EADS Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA
Close
8 / 9
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2012
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Surreal art

Surreal art

Next Slideshows

Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

01 Dec 2014
Relics of Yugoslavia

Relics of Yugoslavia

Giant monuments pay tribute to a country that no longer exists.

28 Nov 2014
Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal

Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal

Sword-wielding devotees slaughter thousands of animals for a Hindu ritual.

28 Nov 2014
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Highlights from the Thanksgiving Day parade.

27 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures