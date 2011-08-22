Edition:
United Kingdom

The Gaddafi compound

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier looks at interior damage to a building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier looks at interior damage to a building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
1 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan worker cleans near a destroyed private bus of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan worker cleans near a destroyed private bus of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
2 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier supporting Libyan's leader Muammar Gaddafi holds up a rifle, protesting the coalition air strikes, in front of his compound Bab al-Aziziya in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier supporting Libyan's leader Muammar Gaddafi holds up a rifle, protesting the coalition air strikes, in front of his compound Bab al-Aziziya in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
3 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A supporter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi stands on a building, destroyed in what the government said was a western missile attack, inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

A supporter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi stands on a building, destroyed in what the government said was a western missile attack, inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
4 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi run after journalists as they pass tents set up in Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound in Tripoli, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi run after journalists as they pass tents set up in Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound in Tripoli, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
5 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Smoke rises around the area of Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound after coalition air strikes in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 22, 2011

Smoke rises around the area of Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound after coalition air strikes in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier walks at the Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier walks at the Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
7 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
8 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A sign is pictured at the entrance of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A sign is pictured at the entrance of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
9 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Brides and grooms arrive after a mass wedding ceremony at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, July 7, 2011. The wedding, held for 25 couples who could not afford their own celebrations, was sponsored by a charity organisation as a gift. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

Brides and grooms arrive after a mass wedding ceremony at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, July 7, 2011. The wedding, held for 25 couples who could not afford their own celebrations, was sponsored by a charity organisation as a gift. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
10 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyan army soldiers stand on a building, destroyed in what the government said was a western missile attack, inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyan army soldiers stand on a building, destroyed in what the government said was a western missile attack, inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
11 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi and who form a human shield chant slogans at Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi and who form a human shield chant slogans at Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
12 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier walks inside a building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier walks inside a building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
13 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Debris is seen near a building at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

Debris is seen near a building at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
14 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan boy loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi chants slogans at Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound in Tripoli, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan boy loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi chants slogans at Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound in Tripoli, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
15 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Aisha Gaddafi, daughter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi, gestures during a pro-government rally at the heavily fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

Aisha Gaddafi, daughter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi, gestures during a pro-government rally at the heavily fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
16 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Supporters of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi shout slogans as they stand and sit on a wall in Bab Al- Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

Supporters of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi shout slogans as they stand and sit on a wall in Bab Al- Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
17 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A damaged building is pictured at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A damaged building is pictured at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
18 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

People take pictures of a damaged building at Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

People take pictures of a damaged building at Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
19 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier walks inside a damaged building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan soldier walks inside a damaged building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
20 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Supporters of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi show pieces of shrapnel from what the government said was a western missile attack on a building inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. The sign reads, "Long live the leader!" REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

Supporters of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi show pieces of shrapnel from what the government said was a western missile attack on a building inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. The sign reads, "Long live the leader!" REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
21 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi sit in their car in front of Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi sit in their car in front of Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
22 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A damaged building is pictured at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A damaged building is pictured at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
23 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A boy holds up a rifle during Libyan's leader Muammar Gaddafi supporters march, protesting the coalition air strikes, in front of his compound Bab al-Aziziya in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, August 22, 2011

A boy holds up a rifle during Libyan's leader Muammar Gaddafi supporters march, protesting the coalition air strikes, in front of his compound Bab al-Aziziya in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
24 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A crater, which the Libyan government said was caused by coalition air strikes, is seen at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A crater, which the Libyan government said was caused by coalition air strikes, is seen at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
25 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan boy loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi enters a tent in front of Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan boy loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi enters a tent in front of Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
26 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyan citizens hold pictures of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi during a protest after a NATO and coalition forces air strike in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyan citizens hold pictures of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi during a protest after a NATO and coalition forces air strike in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
27 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan boy loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi sits inside a tent in front of Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Libyan boy loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi sits inside a tent in front of Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
28 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

People talk near a damaged building at Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

People talk near a damaged building at Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
29 / 30
Monday, August 22, 2011

A man waves a Libyan national flag during a protest after a NATO air strike at Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A man waves a Libyan national flag during a protest after a NATO air strike at Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
30 / 30

The Gaddafi compound

The Gaddafi compound Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

3:25pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

2:35pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

12:55pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:35am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trump dominates awards season

All Collections

Trump dominates awards season

Monday, February 13, 2017

View More Slideshows »