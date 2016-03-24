Edition:
Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 11:41pm GMT

The gauchos of Uruguay

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, March 23, 2016. All Easter week gauchos all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil come to Montevideo to compete for the award of best rider. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos walk during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is helped by others after being unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos walk during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho wears a belt of silver an gold with a the coat of arms of Uruguay during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho looks on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho carries the saddle after riding an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

