The Gaza shore
A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man leads a horse to the sea as others sit on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. EUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man leads a horse to the sea as others sit on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. EUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian men smoke a water pipe as they enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian men smoke a water pipe as they enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sells corn on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sells corn on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians paddle a boat during sunset at the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians paddle a boat during sunset at the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Concept cars
Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.
Greenpeace in focus
The organization has made headlines after Russia arrested some 30 activists aboard a Greenpeace ship used in a protest against offshore Arctic drilling.
Danger and life in Somalia
In the aftermath of a U.S. military operation, a look at the dangerous daily life of people in Somalia.
Afghan Army training
Officers undergo training at the Kabul Military Center.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.