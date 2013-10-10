Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 10, 2013 | 4:25pm BST

The Gaza shore

<p>A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
1 / 15
<p>A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Palestinian man leads a horse to the sea as others sit on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. EUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian man leads a horse to the sea as others sit on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. EUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A Palestinian man leads a horse to the sea as others sit on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. EUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
3 / 15
<p>A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
4 / 15
<p>Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
5 / 15
<p>Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
6 / 15
<p>A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
7 / 15
<p>A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
8 / 15
<p>Palestinian men smoke a water pipe as they enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian men smoke a water pipe as they enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Palestinian men smoke a water pipe as they enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
9 / 15
<p>A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
10 / 15
<p>Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
11 / 15
<p>A Palestinian man sells corn on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian man sells corn on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A Palestinian man sells corn on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
12 / 15
<p>Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 15
<p>A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
14 / 15
<p>Palestinians paddle a boat during sunset at the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians paddle a boat during sunset at the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Palestinians paddle a boat during sunset at the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Concept cars

Concept cars

Next Slideshows

Concept cars

Concept cars

Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.

01 Nov 2013
Greenpeace in focus

Greenpeace in focus

The organization has made headlines after Russia arrested some 30 activists aboard a Greenpeace ship used in a protest against offshore Arctic drilling.

09 Oct 2013
Danger and life in Somalia

Danger and life in Somalia

In the aftermath of a U.S. military operation, a look at the dangerous daily life of people in Somalia.

08 Oct 2013
Afghan Army training

Afghan Army training

Officers undergo training at the Kabul Military Center.

08 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures