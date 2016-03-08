Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 8, 2016 | 9:36pm GMT

The ghosts of MH370

Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage. Zhiliang said he will wait for his missing fiancee forever. They had planned to marry in 2014. Picture taken August 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage. Zhiliang said he will wait for his missing fiancee forever. They had planned...more

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage. Zhiliang said he will wait for his missing fiancee forever. They had planned to marry in 2014. Picture taken August 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 20
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard MH370, looks at his daughter's plush toys. Zhang said his wife sometimes roams several kilometers far from home because she cannot stand staying in their house. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard MH370, looks at his daughter's plush toys. Zhang said his wife sometimes roams several kilometers far from home because she cannot stand staying in their house. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard MH370, looks at his daughter's plush toys. Zhang said his wife sometimes roams several kilometers far from home because she cannot stand staying in their house. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 20
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard MH370, shows a picture of she and her husband together and an old card with a message given by her husband. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard MH370, shows a picture of she and her husband together and an old card with a message given by her husband. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard MH370, shows a picture of she and her husband together and an old card with a message given by her husband. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 20
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard MH370, shows a family photo featuring her missing husband. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard MH370, shows a family photo featuring her missing husband. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard MH370, shows a family photo featuring her missing husband. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 20
Hu, whose son Zhao's whole family was onboard MH370, wipes her tears as her granddaughter's framed picture is seen in the living room of her house. Hu said she had thought of committing suicide. She could not go back home for a while after the incident because she was afraid of entering the empty house which had been full of her 3 year-old granddaughter's lovely smile. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hu, whose son Zhao's whole family was onboard MH370, wipes her tears as her granddaughter's framed picture is seen in the living room of her house. Hu said she had thought of committing suicide. She could not go back home for a while after the...more

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Hu, whose son Zhao's whole family was onboard MH370, wipes her tears as her granddaughter's framed picture is seen in the living room of her house. Hu said she had thought of committing suicide. She could not go back home for a while after the incident because she was afraid of entering the empty house which had been full of her 3 year-old granddaughter's lovely smile. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 20
Li, whose son Wen Yongsheng was onboard MH370, shows medicine for herself and her husband which they take every day. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Li, whose son Wen Yongsheng was onboard MH370, shows medicine for herself and her husband which they take every day. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Li, whose son Wen Yongsheng was onboard MH370, shows medicine for herself and her husband which they take every day. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 20
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard MH370, tries her husband's ring on her finger. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last phone call before the incident. She could not have realized it would be their last conversation and now it is her greatest regret. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard MH370, tries her husband's ring on her finger. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last phone call before the incident. She could not have realized it would be their last conversation and now it is...more

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard MH370, tries her husband's ring on her finger. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last phone call before the incident. She could not have realized it would be their last conversation and now it is her greatest regret. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 20
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard MH370, shows a note featuring a poem which Zhang wrote for his daughter. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard MH370, shows a note featuring a poem which Zhang wrote for his daughter. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard MH370, shows a note featuring a poem which Zhang wrote for his daughter. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 20
Nicolette Gomes and her brother Enrique are seen during an interview with Reuters about their father, Patrick Gomes, who was an in-flight supervisor aboard MH370. Picture taken in Kuala Lumpur, September 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Nicolette Gomes and her brother Enrique are seen during an interview with Reuters about their father, Patrick Gomes, who was an in-flight supervisor aboard MH370. Picture taken in Kuala Lumpur, September 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Nicolette Gomes and her brother Enrique are seen during an interview with Reuters about their father, Patrick Gomes, who was an in-flight supervisor aboard MH370. Picture taken in Kuala Lumpur, September 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
9 / 20
Li Zhen, whose husband was onboard MH370, holds her cat Zhang Xiaomi as she poses with a desk and chair which her husband used. Li said her only wish is that her husband comes home alive no matter how much he has changed. Photo taken in Beijing, August 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Li Zhen, whose husband was onboard MH370, holds her cat Zhang Xiaomi as she poses with a desk and chair which her husband used. Li said her only wish is that her husband comes home alive no matter how much he has changed. Photo taken in Beijing,...more

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Li Zhen, whose husband was onboard MH370, holds her cat Zhang Xiaomi as she poses with a desk and chair which her husband used. Li said her only wish is that her husband comes home alive no matter how much he has changed. Photo taken in Beijing, August 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 20
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard MH370, shows her last message from her missing husband. They got married on March 1st, a week before the disappearance and could not go on a honeymoon due to her husband's busy schedule, which was also the reason he had boarded the vanished plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard MH370, shows her last message from her missing husband. They got married on March 1st, a week before the disappearance and could not go on a honeymoon due to her husband's busy schedule, which was also the reason he...more

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard MH370, shows her last message from her missing husband. They got married on March 1st, a week before the disappearance and could not go on a honeymoon due to her husband's busy schedule, which was also the reason he had boarded the vanished plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 20
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard MH370, shows a room which they prepared for their future babies. Picture taken in Beijing, July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard MH370, shows a room which they prepared for their future babies. Picture taken in Beijing, July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard MH370, shows a room which they prepared for their future babies. Picture taken in Beijing, July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 20
Liu Wanyi, whose husband was onboard MH370, shows a picture of him as she sits on their matrimonial bed. Picture taken in Beijing, July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Liu Wanyi, whose husband was onboard MH370, shows a picture of him as she sits on their matrimonial bed. Picture taken in Beijing, July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 18, 2014
Liu Wanyi, whose husband was onboard MH370, shows a picture of him as she sits on their matrimonial bed. Picture taken in Beijing, July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 20
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of its disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of its disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of its disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
14 / 20
A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers onboard of MH370 burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers onboard of MH370 burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers onboard of MH370 burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 20
Cheng Liping prays for her husband Ju Kun, who was onboard MH370, at Lama Temple in Beijing, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Cheng Liping prays for her husband Ju Kun, who was onboard MH370, at Lama Temple in Beijing, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Cheng Liping prays for her husband Ju Kun, who was onboard MH370, at Lama Temple in Beijing, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Close
16 / 20
A woman, whose son was aboard MH370, cries with her husband outside the Malaysia Airlines office in Beijing, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman, whose son was aboard MH370, cries with her husband outside the Malaysia Airlines office in Beijing, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A woman, whose son was aboard MH370, cries with her husband outside the Malaysia Airlines office in Beijing, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 20
Feng Xuehong, whose son Wang Houbin was onboard MH370, shows a picture of her son. In the last conversation with him before the incident, her son said, "Give me a hug, mom. Take care of yourself and I'll come back to see you soon." Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Feng Xuehong, whose son Wang Houbin was onboard MH370, shows a picture of her son. In the last conversation with him before the incident, her son said, "Give me a hug, mom. Take care of yourself and I'll come back to see you soon." Picture taken July...more

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Feng Xuehong, whose son Wang Houbin was onboard MH370, shows a picture of her son. In the last conversation with him before the incident, her son said, "Give me a hug, mom. Take care of yourself and I'll come back to see you soon." Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 20
Mohamad Sharil Shaari, nephew of Razahan Zamani, a passenger on MH370, shows a wedding picture that he took of Razahan and Razahan's wife Norli Akmar Hamid. Picture taken in Kuala Lumpur, May 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Mohamad Sharil Shaari, nephew of Razahan Zamani, a passenger on MH370, shows a wedding picture that he took of Razahan and Razahan's wife Norli Akmar Hamid. Picture taken in Kuala Lumpur, May 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Mohamad Sharil Shaari, nephew of Razahan Zamani, a passenger on MH370, shows a wedding picture that he took of Razahan and Razahan's wife Norli Akmar Hamid. Picture taken in Kuala Lumpur, May 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Close
19 / 20
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 25, 2014
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Maria Sharapova's break point

Maria Sharapova's break point

Next Slideshows

Maria Sharapova's break point

Maria Sharapova's break point

The world's highest-paid female athlete starts to count the cost of a failed drug test and likely ban.

08 Mar 2016
Protesting Trump

Protesting Trump

Protests follow Donald Trump as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination.

08 Mar 2016
Quiet on the Syrian front

Quiet on the Syrian front

The front lines of the fragile truce in the 5-year-old war.

07 Mar 2016
Desperation on the border

Desperation on the border

Some 30,000 migrants are now trapped in Greece, waiting for Macedonia to reopen its border so they can head to Germany.

07 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures