The good ol' hockey game
People play ice hockey on a frozen Neusiedlersee (lake Neusiedel) in Podersdorf, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Vienna February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
People play ice hockey on a frozen Neusiedlersee (lake Neusiedel) in Podersdorf, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Vienna February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A hockey player skates on Lake Louise in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Alberta, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A hockey player skates on Lake Louise in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Alberta, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A man plays hockey on an outdoor ice rink in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man plays hockey on an outdoor ice rink in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anthony McGroggan changes into his hockey gear in the snow on a frozen lake beside the rink at the Canadian National Pond Hockey Championships in Huntsville, approximately 200 km (124.3 miles) north of Toronto, January 27, 2006. REUTERS/J.P....more
Anthony McGroggan changes into his hockey gear in the snow on a frozen lake beside the rink at the Canadian National Pond Hockey Championships in Huntsville, approximately 200 km (124.3 miles) north of Toronto, January 27, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Players compete in the Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz
Players compete in the Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz
Outdoor hockey players and fans attend the first-ever U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis January 21, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Outdoor hockey players and fans attend the first-ever U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis January 21, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A group of skaters play pond hockey on Lake Louise near the village of Lake Louise, Alberta November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A group of skaters play pond hockey on Lake Louise near the village of Lake Louise, Alberta November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Young people play a game of pickup ice hockey on Lake Louise at dusk in the Rocky Mountains of southwest Alberta November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Young people play a game of pickup ice hockey on Lake Louise at dusk in the Rocky Mountains of southwest Alberta November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Andy Clark
With the colours of dusk reflecting off the ice a local resident, with hockey stick in hand, skates on one of the frozen Vermillion Lakes just outside Banff, Alberta November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
With the colours of dusk reflecting off the ice a local resident, with hockey stick in hand, skates on one of the frozen Vermillion Lakes just outside Banff, Alberta November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A skater plays ice hockey on a frozen lake in Beijing December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Fan Di
A skater plays ice hockey on a frozen lake in Beijing December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Fan Di
People play ice hockey by the seaside in Saulkrasti, Latvia, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People play ice hockey by the seaside in Saulkrasti, Latvia, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
The Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament is underway in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. An unusually mild winter in upstate New York forced hundreds of amateur ice hockey players in the yearly pond hockey tournament normally held on Buffalo's...more
The Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament is underway in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. An unusually mild winter in upstate New York forced hundreds of amateur ice hockey players in the yearly pond hockey tournament normally held on Buffalo's inner harbor to hit the pavement on Saturday. REUTERS/Doug Benz (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT ICE HOCKEY ENVIRONMENT)
Next Slideshows
Connecticut gun show
An antique gun show went ahead as planned on Saturday, 40 miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Celebrity photographers' world
Whether paparazzi or not, photographers often jostle for a position to shoot celebrities making news.
Counting critters at the zoo
Every year zoo keepers at the London Zoo do a count of their 17,500 animals.
Ultra-Orthodox yoga
A dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly for yoga at a studio near Jerusalem.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.