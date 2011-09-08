Edition:
The GOP debate

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Texas Governor Rick Perry talks during a break with Rep. Ron Paul on stage at the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Texas Governor Rick Perry talks during a break with Rep. Ron Paul on stage at the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets GOP presidential candidates Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, and Rep. Ron Paul, in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Carlson/Pool

Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets GOP presidential candidates Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, and Rep. Ron Paul, in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Carlson/Pool

Texas Governor Rick Perry tucks in his tie as he prepares for the start of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Texas Governor Rick Perry tucks in his tie as he prepares for the start of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Republican presidential candidate Rep. Michele Bachmann speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Republican presidential candidate Rep. Michele Bachmann speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Rick Perry participate in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Rick Perry participate in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks during a break with Texas Governor Rick Perry at the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks during a break with Texas Governor Rick Perry at the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Representative Michelle Bachmann and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney participate in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Representative Michelle Bachmann and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney participate in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Radio talk show host and former chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza Herman Cain, speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Radio talk show host and former chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza Herman Cain, speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rep. Michele Bachmann talks to former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Texas Governor Rick Perry on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rep. Michele Bachmann talks to former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Texas Governor Rick Perry on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Former first lady Nancy Reagan applauds during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former first lady Nancy Reagan applauds during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011....more

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney shakes hands with Texas Governor Rick Perry at the end of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney shakes hands with Texas Governor Rick Perry at the end of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry and Rep. Ron Paul stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry and Rep. Ron Paul stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Republican presidential candidates, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman talk during a break in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Republican presidential candidates, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman talk during a break in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011....more

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Texas Governor Rick Perry walks on stage before the start of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Texas Governor Rick Perry walks on stage before the start of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves from his podium during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves from his podium during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Texas Governor Rick Perry waves as he stands with U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Texas Governor Rick Perry waves as he stands with U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, stand on stage during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011....more

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, stand on stage during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

