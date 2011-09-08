The GOP debate

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, stand on stage during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011....more