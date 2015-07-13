Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 13, 2015 | 6:20pm BST

The GOP field

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is expected to make a bid to become a U.S. Republican presidential candidate, shows off his motorcycle driver's license before a "Roast & Ride" fund-raising event sponsored by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) in Des Moines, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is expected to make a bid to become a U.S. Republican presidential candidate, shows off his motorcycle driver's license before a "Roast & Ride" fund-raising event sponsored by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) in Des...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is expected to make a bid to become a U.S. Republican presidential candidate, shows off his motorcycle driver's license before a "Roast & Ride" fund-raising event sponsored by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) in Des Moines, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
1 / 15
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shakes hands with supporters after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shakes hands with supporters after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shakes hands with supporters after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 15
Rick Perry speaks at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Rick Perry speaks at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Rick Perry speaks at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 15
Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the crowd after formally declaring his candidacy in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. Daughter Elizabeth is at left. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the crowd after formally declaring his candidacy in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. Daughter Elizabeth is at left. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the crowd after formally declaring his candidacy in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. Daughter Elizabeth is at left. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
4 / 15
Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline after he confirmed his candidacy for president during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline after he confirmed his candidacy for president during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline after he confirmed his candidacy for president during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
5 / 15
Senator Lindsey Graham holds three month-old Elia Lionhood during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Senator Lindsey Graham holds three month-old Elia Lionhood during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Senator Lindsey Graham holds three month-old Elia Lionhood during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 15
Jeb Bush takes questions at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nevada, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Jeb Bush takes questions at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nevada, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Jeb Bush takes questions at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nevada, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II
Close
7 / 15
Real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 15
Carly Fiorina waits at her reception to greet her next attendee at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Carly Fiorina waits at her reception to greet her next attendee at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Carly Fiorina waits at her reception to greet her next attendee at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 15
Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 15
Former New York Governor George Pataki greets supporters after formally announcing his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Exeter, New Hampshire, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Former New York Governor George Pataki greets supporters after formally announcing his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Exeter, New Hampshire, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Former New York Governor George Pataki greets supporters after formally announcing his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Exeter, New Hampshire, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
11 / 15
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson stands with his wife Candy as he officially launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson stands with his wife Candy as he officially launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson stands with his wife Candy as he officially launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
12 / 15
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 15
Mike Huckabee speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sat the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Mike Huckabee speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sat the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Mike Huckabee speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sat the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
14 / 15
Senator Rand Paul walks to embrace his wife Kelley before formally announcing his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator Rand Paul walks to embrace his wife Kelley before formally announcing his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Senator Rand Paul walks to embrace his wife Kelley before formally announcing his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The bull's revenge

The bull's revenge

Next Slideshows

The bull's revenge

The bull's revenge

Throughout the years in Pamplona the bulls get their revenge when runners are tossed, gored and poked with horn and hoof.

13 Jul 2015
Pope visits Latin America

Pope visits Latin America

Highlights from the Papal visit to Latin America.

13 Jul 2015
Remembering Srebrenica

Remembering Srebrenica

Abandoned by their U.N. protectors toward the end of a 1992-95 war, 8,000 Muslim men and boys were executed by Bosnian Serb forces over five July days.

12 Jul 2015
The families of Srebrenica

The families of Srebrenica

Thousands of women are still searching for the remains of their closest relatives 20 years after Europe's worst massacre since World War Two.

11 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures