The Grand Canyon Skywalk

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Visitors have a view of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River flowing below from a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon and its incomplete building, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Visitors have a view of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River flowing below from a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon and its incomplete building, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A view of the Grand Canyon is shown from an upper level of an incomplete building housing a skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A view of the Grand Canyon is shown from an upper level of an incomplete building housing a skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A skywalk extends out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A skywalk extends out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A man polishes the glass on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A man polishes the glass on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Visitors stand on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Visitors stand on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Visitors have a view to the Grand Canyon below from a glass skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Visitors have a view to the Grand Canyon below from a glass skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A view of the Grand Canyon is seen from an unfinished walkway at a skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A view of the Grand Canyon is seen from an unfinished walkway at a skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Visitors have a view to the Grand Canyon below from a glass skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Visitors have a view to the Grand Canyon below from a glass skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A tourist peers over a ledge overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A tourist peers over a ledge overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

The Grand Canyon Skywalk

